Take an Early Look at the Condos Coming to Rosslyn’s Huge New Mixed-Use Development

The Pierce is one of three residential towers slated to finish there in 2021
Inside a condo at the Pierce. Renderings courtesy of Neoscape.

On a site in west Rosslyn, where an office building and fire station once stood, developer Penzance is building a 1.2-million-square-foot mixed-use community called the Highlands, expected to finish in 2021. Two of its three residential towers will comprise apartments—the Aubrey will have 331 rental units, the Evo will have 449. The third tower, the Pierce, will include 104 condos for sale. All three buildings were designed by Hickok Cole Architects and Studios Architecture.

The developer released new renderings, as well as a virtual tour of the Pierce condos this week, depicting the 27-story building’s communal amenities and modern finishes. The condos will range from one- to three-bedrooms, and residents will have access to a rooftop terrace, two-story gym, a club room, and a “hotel-style” lobby. The condo owners will also be able to use the rooftop pool at the Evo apartments.

VIDA Fitness and CVS Pharmacy have signed on for some of the Highlands’ 40,000 square feet of retail space. The developer anticipates a mix of national and local brands will occupy the ground-floor retail when the development is done. A revamped fire station and public school will also be part of the Highlands, as will a new street with bike lanes connecting Wilson Boulevard and 18th Street. The Highlands site is walking distance to both the Courthouse and Rosslyn metro stations, and a 10-minute drive to Amazon HQ2 in Crystal City.

Here’s a look at the future Pierce condos.

The bar area of the Pierce’s communal club room.
Another view of the club room.
The lobby.
Rooftop terrace.
Balconies off the condos.
The two-level fitness center.

*This post has been corrected to reflect that CVS Pharmacy and VIDA Fitness have committed as retail tenants. 

