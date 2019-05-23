And your child may be featured in Washingtonian.

Do you have an adorable baby you’re eager to show off? Submit a high resolution photo of your little bundle of joy by June 25 for a chance for him or her to be featured in Washingtonian.

ENTER HERE

All entrants—who must be 3 years or younger—will be on display in a Washingtonian.com photo gallery and will receive a personalized digital faux Washingtonian “Cutest Baby” cover.

A panel of judges from Washingtonian and the contest’s beneficiary, Children’s National Health System, will select our “Judges’ Pick” titleholder. In addition, a “People’s Choice” favorite will be determined by reader votes. Both winners will each receive a full-page feature in the August issue of Washingtonian and a $200 Framebridge gift certificate.

Each submission is $30, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit Children’s National. Multiple entries of the same baby—but different photos of that baby—are permitted.

The only question left is which photo of your baby is the cutest to submit. Good luck!





