5 New Brunch Spots to Try Around DC This Weekend

El Bebe

99 M St., SE

Get your weekend brunch fix before a baseball game (or in general) at this new Navy Yard Mexican spot from the group behind Circa. The kitchen puts breakfast spins on classics like quesadillas and enchiladas alongside dishes like huevos divorciados (eggs with red and green salsas). In your glass: a zesty michelada or tequila sunrise.

DNV Rooftop

1155 14th St. NW

The trendy rooftop pool and restaurant at Logan Circle’s Kimpton Donovan Hotel just reopened for the season. Every Sunday starting at noon there’s a DJ brunch pool party with tunes, floaties, French toast fritters, and beach-y drinks like Piña colada ice pops. The online cover is $10 and includes a canned cocktail.

Buena Vida Clarendon

2900 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

This vibrant new Mexican spot just started all-you-can-eat weekend brunch for $34 per person (excluding tax, gratuity, and drinks that are only 25 cents each). Bring friends and order as many share plates as the two hour window allows: shrimp aguachile, ancho-bacon sliders, chilaquiles, huevos rancheros, caramelized banana French toast, and much more. Since cocktails like hibiscus margaritas are only a quarter, you might plan a nap after.

Denizens Brewing Co. Riverdale Park Station

4550 Van Buren St., Riverdale Park, MD

Silver Spring’s star brewery now has a huge second location at Riverdale Park Station. You’ll find the same tasty core beers like Southside Rye IPA and Born Bohemian Pilsner as well as seasonal creations like Backyard Boogie, a wine barrel-aged saison. Chef James Marroquin leads the kitchen in the 150-seat taproom, serving eclectic, pub-style eats like burgers and steamed mussels as well as weekend brunch items.

Nicoletta Italian Kitchen

901 Fourth St., NW

The newest Italian venture from Osteria Morini restaurateur Michael White just launched weekend brunch in Mt. Vernon Triangle. We’re fans of the pizzas so far and have our eye on the breakfast pie with smoked pastrami salmon, whipped mascarpone, capers, dill, and pickled onion (or if you’re in a pasta mood, eggy carbonara with spring garlic pesto). Drinks go beyond the average mimosa. Wake up from that carb coma with a nitro espresso martini.

