Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: June 3 – 9

Monday

As part of Mayor Bowser’s FitDC health initiative, there will be a series of outdoor workouts in Chinatown Park this summer. At 6:30 PM, show up with your water bottle and prepare to sweat it out with the Orangetheory crew for a HIIT class.

6th St. NW between Massachusetts Ave. NW and I St. NW

Tuesday

Capitol Riverfront is kicking off its series of summertime workouts. Tonight, join the Lululemon team at Yards Park for a HIIT class. There will also be boxing classes, bootcamps, and runs later in the week, which will continue throughout the summer, too. Show up with your mat and water at 7 PM.

1100 New Jersey Ave.

Wednesday

Happy Global Running Day! Celebrate by heading to your local Lululemon, where you’ll take off for a four-mile run to Gravelly Point. Once there, you can refill with Timber Pizza, Bobo’s, Berg Bites, and more. Meet at the nearest location (14th Street, Clarendon, Georgetown, Old Town, or the Yards) at 6 PM.

Locations vary

Thursday

In honor of Capital Pride, Pulse will host a free Pride-themed VersaClimber workout. Check in is at 12:45 PM, and the 45-minute workout kicks off at 1 PM.

1401 New York Ave. NW

Friday

Head to Martin Luther King Recreational Park in Silver Spring for a Glow Run. It’s not timed, strollers and dogs are allowed, and there’ll be a DJ. Best part? You’ll light up with glow-in-the-dark gear like bracelets, necklaces, and shirts. The fun kicks off at 9 PM.

1120 Jackson Rd., Silver Spring

Saturday

Get ready for today’s Capital Pride Parade with an indoor yoga class at the Mayflower Hotel. The class will be taught by CorePower Yoga instructors, and you’ll need to bring a mat. The flow starts at 11 AM.

1127 Connecticut Ave. NW

Sunday

Mint Gym will host its annual Power Playground event at Meridian Hill Park. The outdoor workout will be led by several of the gym’s instructors, who will take you through a variety of cardio and strength exercises. Show up to register at 10:30 AM, and class will start at 11 AM.

16th St. NW between W St. NW and Euclid St. NW

