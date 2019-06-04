For Martie Magill and Santiago Fernandez’s District Winery wedding, eucalyptus leaves complemented a neutral color scheme and feathers paired with Edison lightbulbs served as a picture-perfect backdrop for “I Dos.” The modern wine-focused venue was used for both the ceremony and reception and allowed for the couple to throw a celebration that Martie describes as “cultural, thoughtful, and magical.”

Martie and Santiago blended their Korean, Irish, and Dominican roots at their District Winery wedding by opting for two ceremonies and serving fusion-flavored dishes at their seated reception dinner. It was important to both Martie and Santiago that they showcased their backgrounds while also making sure their guests enjoyed themselves. Along with their multicultural traditions and tasteful decor, the night included music and dancing, an assortment of sweet treats, and a sparkler send-off.

Find all sorts of gorgeous inspiration by browsing this District Winery wedding.

Martie’s gown featured an illusion lace bodice accessorized with a tulle A-line skirt.

The bride’s bouquet consisted of roses, peonies, and eucalyptus leaves. “It’s honestly the most stunning arrangement of cascading greenery and florals I’ve ever seen,” she says.

Rings were kept safe in geometric terrariums.

To complete her wedding-day look, Martie wore her hair in a chic updo accessorized with a gold-and-rhinestone leaf bridal comb.

Santiago had a special way to involve the couple’s 15-year-old chihuahua, Jasmine—buying her a wedding dress to wear, too!

Santiago sported an Armani Collezioni tuxedo dinner jacket paired with tuxedo pants and a black bow tie.

How They Met: The couple met at an annual H.R. Summit where Santiago was a guest speaker at one of the training sessions. Martie, who had recently became single, attended the conference with a few of her girlfriends from work. “I sat in the front row as I’m always willing to participate in any discussion and voice my opinion,” says Martie. After the session, Santiago caught up with Martie while they walked to their cars. “On the car ride [back] to New York, one of the girls mentioned feeling as though she sensed chemistry between Santiago and me.” Three months later the pair went on their first date, and “he knew then that at some point in the future, he would marry me,” says Martie.

Martie’s first noticed Santiago’s witty sense of humor. “He’s funny,” says Martie. “Not just funny, but laugh so hard your tummy hurts kind of funny.”

Wooden “Thank You” signs in English, Spanish, and Korean were gifted to the couple by their wedding planner. Fun fact: Martie and Santiago used the photos for their “Thank You” cards, too!

Bridesmaids looked lovely in mix-and-match dresses. They also carried bouquets filled with white roses, peonies, and lush greenery.

Groomsmen wore traditional black tuxedos to keep with the couple’s elegant theme.

A wooden easel displayed the couple’s welcome sign, which was used to greet guests as they entered the ceremony site. Lanterns, wine crates, and florals were also used to decorate the area.

The ceremony backdrop was one of the couple’s special splurges. It consisted of feathers and Edison lightbulbs (planned and designed by PINKBOXE Weddings and Events and Edge Floral Event Design), which evoked a light and airy feeling.

After a quick outfit change during cocktail hour, the celebration continued with a traditional Korean Pyebaek ceremony.

One of Martie’s favorite details was her Hanbok—a traditional Korean ceremony dress. “I’ve never felt more beautiful than in that dress,” says Martie.

Guests were encouraged to sign and snap a picture for the the couple’s guestbook.

A vintage glass mirror was used for the couple’s seating chart.

For their reception, Martie and Santiago decided to have a family-style dinner with French service and passed canapés. “The menu was a culinary interpretation” of fusion cuisine, which featured dishes like Kaffir lime buttermilk fried chicken and baked Icelandic Cod.

Guests were encouraged to upload their photos with the couple’s District Winery wedding hashtag, #CincoDeMartiago.

After dinner, a dessert station, which repurposed the ceremony backdrop, offered guests a variety of sweets. Goodies included Key-lime bites, Biscoff and salted-caramel macarons, mini Funfetti cookie cream pies, gold glitter Unicorn Bars and a monogrammed Oreo birthday cake.

They also served a two-tiered gold drip wedding cake adorned with a laser-cut cake topper.

The couple ended their District Winery wedding surrounded by a sea of sparkles.

The Details: