A Giant Holiday Maze Is Coming to Nationals Park This Winter

As the weather heats up and summer in DC becomes, well, summer in DC, the idea of planning for the winter can seem like a distant fairytale.

That’s where Enchant Christmas comes in, a massive immersive Christmas park that’s coming to Nationals Park this November. With early-bird tickets on sale this week, it’s never too early to start dreaming of a winter wonderland.

Officially debuting November 22, Enchant Christmas will transform Nationals Park into a holiday extravaganza featuring 80-feet-tall Christmas trees, huge fanciful ornaments, Santa with Mrs. Claus, and more. Last year, there were Enchant installations in Seattle, Vancouver, and Dallas, but this is the first time the Christmas festival will be in DC.

Within the outfield, there will be five “Light Maze” experiences based on Enchant-produced original stories, including a tale called The Great Search, where guests will have to hunt throughout the 90,000 square-foot maze for nine of Santa’s mischievous reindeer.

In the infield, rent a pair of ice skates and go skating along the Ice Skating Trail, fit with its own light display. Don’t worry—if you get hungry, there will be plenty of holiday-themed food and drinks throughout the park, along with a bar in the outfield maze.

And for those looking for some unique Christmas presents, shop through dozens of vendors in the festival’s Christmas Market, where you can find everything from home decor to jewelry.

If you’re interested in the early bird special, act fast. The tickets will only be available from June 11-23. For $60, the ticket comes with a pre-sale access code for up to 10 speciality-priced admissions, The Great Search storybook, a collectible ornament, complimentary ice skate rental, and more.

General admission tickets will go on sale September 17.

Nationals Park; 1500 S. Capitol St. SE

