Whether you’re popping the question, planning to say yes, or otherwise in the market for a sparkler, two local jewelry stores want to make sure you’re fully informed before you buy that engagement ring or wedding band.

Engagement 202 at Shah & Shah Jewelers

Beyond the “four C’s” of diamond shopping, this Shah & Shah Jewelers event, which will be offered both as an in-store-by-appointment party and an online Instagram Live experience, will include a 20-minute presentation followed by a Q&A session, plus try-ons and refreshments in-store. The idea is to break through the most intimidating aspects of ring shopping with a “style-centric learning experience,” which will include such topics as how to transform an heirloom piece into a new design, deciding between real and lab-grown diamonds, colored gemstones vs. diamonds, matching your wedding band to your engagement ring, stacking bands, and navigating popular design aesthetics. Engagement 202 is available in-store by appointment, and for your remote viewing pleasure via Instagram Live (@shahandshahjewelers) on June 14 at noon. 1001 Connecticut Avenue NW, Suite 1225; 202-223-6001.

A Showcase at Shelter

On Wednesday, June 26, from 6-8 p.m., Shelter—a new jewelry boutique in the Union Market District—is hosting an open house of alternative engagement rings and wedding bands. Their expert team—including Mallory Shelter, the shop’s namesake—will be on hand throughout the free, public event, to chat with guests about stones, cuts, metals, sizing, and the buying process in a no-pressure environment for those who may be in the market. Brands on display exclusively for the event will include Lauren Priori, Corey Egan, Lauren Wolf, Valerie Madison, and Bario Neal. And for the one night only, Mallory will be available to create custom CAD designs, and a special loose diamond inventory will be available. Explore the offerings while sipping complimentary sparkling rosé from The Pursuit Wine Bar and enjoying CBD-infused chocolates from Bon Voyage Chocolate Company. Interested attendees can RSVP to weddingwing@shopshelter.com .

Join the conversation!