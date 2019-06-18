Look Inside My Home: A McLean Rental Filled With Antiques and Travel Finds

When Federica Asack and her husband, Scott, moved to Washington from Bahrain for his job at the Pentagon, they found McLean to be the perfect fit. They loved the community’s family-oriented vibe, all its green space, and its schools, which their three children, Elisabetta, 15, Michael, 14, and Valentina, 7, all attend. The family is currently renting a home in Potomac Hills, and plans to buy a house in the same area next year.

Asack, who is originally from Italy, is an interior designer, has her own decor line, and works at Cote Jardin Antiques in Georgetown. Her mix of fun, surprising pieces and antiques makes for a home that looks both worldly and lived-in. Inside, an Indian cow-feeding bowl serves as a coffee table, a French mirror dates back to the 1800s, and textiles and linens are draped over the railings.

“Have fun with accessories and be a little daring,” says Asack of her design aesthetic. “Have elements of surprise throughout.”

Who lives there: Federica Asack; her husband Scott; their children Elisabetta, Michael, and Valentina; and their Ridgeback-Coonhound mix Bella

How long they’ve lived there: Ten months

Approximate square-footage: 3,200 square-feet

Number of beds: Five

Number of bathrooms: Three

Favorite piece of furniture: The 1700s Italian dresser in the bedroom and the 1800s living room cabinet, which are both from Asack’s grandmother’s antique store in the south of Italy. She also loves the Indian bone inlay dresser, which was a surprise gift from Scott.

Favorite home interior store: Cote Jardin Antiques, Chairish, and One Kings Lane. Also: “I’m secretly addicted to Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist,” says Asack.

Favorite DIY: Her “Collaboration” collection of handmade items, which she created with designer Ronni Logan. “We source vintage items from all over the world and create something unique and beautiful,” she says.

Splurge: A 19th-century French mirror from her grandmother’s antique store, which is gilded in an old Italian process called a mecca.

Steal: The Jefferson West nightstands, which she paid $28 for on Facebook Marketplace.

Design advice: “Whatever your style, invest in an authentic piece of furniture or big item like a chandelier to set the vibe. Buy natural fabrics for curtains and pillows. Cheap fabric always looks cheap and designer fabrics are totally worth it. A good print can elevate all spaces. So does a beautiful art piece.”

