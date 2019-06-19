Chris Norman and Alex Milwee incorporated their shared love of travel and design into their Alexandria wedding. “We both love visiting Palm Springs, Miami Beach, and Provincetown,” they say. “Each of those places has a distinctive architectural style and cultural vibe and somehow our amazing visual designer managed to combine those elements into a cohesive look and feel for our celebration.” Held at the ultra-chic Torpedo Factory Art Center, Chris and Alex’s big day was filled with mid-century modern details, such as a custom-designed backdrop and a Palm Springs-inspired cocktail area. Check out their full wedding and love story below.

Get inspired by this eclectic Torpedo Factory Art Center wedding.

How They Met: “We first met in 2012 at a farewell party for a mutual friend who was preparing to move abroad,” they say. At the party, a friend went to each of them and whispered ‘”he’s cute, you should date him.” Even though there was an instant attraction, the timing wasn’t right. Fast forward to 2015 and the duo connected again over Tinder. “We were in different places in our lives and more open to the idea of dating,” says the couple. They ended up grabbing a coffee and talking for hours. “We could both tell that there was a connection, and that led to lots of follow up dates in very short order.”

With both of the grooms totally smitten with their dog, Harper, it was important that the pup be part of the big day. “She walked down the aisle with us (making some hilarious stops along the way to sniff guests that she was excited to see!) and had a great time throughout the night.”

Chris and Alex created a killer backdrop for their ceremony. The couple positioned their ceremony in front of the circular staircase in the Torpedo Factory’s lobby, but various pieces of art between the stairs and the bannister caused some concern about visual distraction. Then their wedding planner suggested a backdrop to block the view of the artwork without detracting from the visual appeal of the circular staircase. “[We had] our florist build the backdrop and our visual designer use the design from our invitations to make it look consistent with the rest of our materials,” they said.

The couple held a cocktail reception on the patio behind the Torpedo Factory Art Center and decorated it with lush greenery and vintage furniture. “It was a great way to get people excited for the rest of the evening.”

Both Chris and Alex love the Bourbon Crisp cocktail at Matchbox. So for their Torpedo Factory wedding, they had their caterer create something as their signature cocktail. They called it “Atmospheric Seasonal Bourbon Realness,” and it featured bourbon, apple cider and spices.

“Our biggest priority was to throw an amazing party where everyone would have an undeniably great time,” they agreed. “And, even though it was a celebration of our happiness, we wanted all of our guests to walk away knowing that their love and support is what got us to that joyful point in our lives.”

Mini sliders and fries were served as late-night snacks. Yum!

The Details:

Join the conversation!