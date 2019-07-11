Joy Brock and Matt Tiania chose a purple and silver color scheme for their glamorous hotel wedding at The St. Regis Washington, D.C. and it was undoubtedly wow-worthy. From their stunning floral designs, which included more than 50 different types of blooms, to their three-tired rhinestone-adorned cake, everything about their wedding was exquisite. “The engagement kicked off a chain of events that led to months of non-stop planning for the big event—the ultimate fairy tale wedding,” Joy says. Check out their full wedding (and love story!) below.

This glamorous hotel wedding includes a lavish floral altar and lots of dramatic uplighting.

Joy’s engagement ring featured a stunning round-cut diamond.

Her bouquet included purple and white florals, including calla lilies, roses, and wisteria.

Joy’s gown featured a classic sweetheart neckline and fit-n-flare silhouette to evoke a glamorous bridal style.

To complement the couple’s color scheme, bridesmaids wore purple v-neck chiffon gowns and groomsmen donned black tuxedoes accessorized with lavender bow ties.

How They Met: The couple met on a sunny summer day, “the kind of day that people enjoy spending outside with the energy lasting well into the evening,” Joy recalls. They were celebrating a mutual friend’s birthday, on an Arlington rooftop, and crossed paths while cooling off in the air-conditioning. Matt was impressed with Joy’s spunky personality and the two instantly hit it off. Although, they say, there was one speed bump—Joy was an avid Cowboys fan and, well, Matt was a die-hard Redskins fan. But, that didn’t stop them from falling in love. “Regardless of the games’ outcomes, [our] love continued to blossom,” they said. From learning how to cook to traveling to exotic places, two years of dating lead to a romantic proposal. “We got engaged at home, surrounded by roses,” Joy says.

For their glamorous hotel wedding, the couple brought the outdoors inside with the help of a magnificent floral altar.

Their signature drink—a purple martini made with gin, Crème de Violette, lemon and sparkling winex—was named the “Tiani-tini.”

Pictures were displayed in crystal-embellished frames and served as table numbers throughout the reception.

The newlyweds opted to sit at a sweetheart table which was decorated with lush florals and a laser-cut “Mr. & Mrs. Tiani” sign.

One of the brides favorite details from their glamorous hotel wedding was the cocktail napkins, which were customized to read fun facts about the couple, such as where they had their first date and how they met.

The couple opted for a formal sit-down dinner where guests had the choice of herb-marinated filet of beef, Norwegian salmon, or free-range chicken. Heavy hors d’oeuvres were also passed, and included lollipop lamb chops, Sashimi tuna, lobster and scallop cakes, coconut shrimp, steak skewers, and apple and brie cheese.

The couple even had a candy buffet, which offered guests with a sweet tooth a variety of different silver and purple candies.

As a late-night snack, mini sliders and milkshakes were served.

The Details:

