Where to Drink While Watching the Robert Mueller Hearing

If you thought DC bars and restaurants would pass up on the chance to have another politically themed watch party, you thought wrong. A handful of establishments will be opening bright and early to show former Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s back-to-back testimonies in front of the House Judiciary Committee and House Intelligence committee, which start at 8:30 am. Sling back some drinks and ponder the state of American democracy at these local eateries.

Duffy’s Irish Pub

1016 H St., NE

Enjoy a boozy brunch while you watch the Mueller hearing on one of Duffy’s eight flat screen televisions. Guests are encouraged to break out their best Mueller-themed attire for the watch party. Alcohol sales begin at 8 AM.

Hawk ‘n’ Dove

329 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

This Capitol Hill hangout will open its doors in time for the 8:30 AM start of the hearing and offer bottomless mimosas and blood Marys starting at 10 AM.

Union Pub

201 Massachusetts Ave., NE

The pub will open its doors at 9 AM and have the Mueller hearings on all of its televisions with full sound. Enhance your viewing experience with a handful of drink specials, including $6 “Moscow Muellers.”

The Midlands

3333 Georgia Ave., NW

Get your caffeine fix in time for the start of the hearing with nitro cold brew coffee and hibiscus iced tea at this Park View beer garden. Bonus: if you purchase a can or bottle of beer, you’ll get a free custom-made “Mueller Time” coozie. The Midlands will begin offering alcoholic beverages at 10 AM.

Shaw’s Tavern

520 Florida Ave., NW

The Shaw eatery will open at 8 AM and offer a small breakfast selection alongside its lunch menu, while the Mueller hearing plays with sound on both floors. Bar service will be available starting at 11 AM.

Join the conversation!