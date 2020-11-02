Food  |  Things to Do

Looking for an Election Night Watch Party? These DC Bars Have You Covered.

Still happening: DC's favorite social ritual.

Written by
and
| Published on
Photo courtesy of Wunder Garten.

Sure, the political watch party isn’t quite the wonky festivity it once was. But bars around DC are still rallying for election night, hosting socially-distant watch events with limited seating and voting day specials. Here’s where to watch the 2020 results on November 3—after all, misery loves company.

Duffy’s Irish Pub
1016 H St., NE 
The H Street pub is hosting a watch party with nine televisions dedicated to election night results starting at 6 PM. Fuel up on game-day favorites like wings and sliders (or grab some fish and chips to pretend you’re far, far away). Details: Indoor and outdoor seating.

Hook Hall 
3400 Georgia Ave., NW
Reserve a table for up to six people inside this massive beer hall, which will have views of the 20-inch screen and six additional televisions streaming results. Each seating has a three hour time slot. Details: Indoor seating.

The Midlands 
3333 Georgia Ave., NW 
Watch the election coverage on the Park View beer garden’s outdoor TVs starting at 7 PM, with printed electoral maps so viewers can follow along with the results. The bar is slinging $5 smoked-beef sandwiches throughout the night. Details: Outdoor seating.

Red Derby
3718 14th St., NW
The Columbia Heights watering hole is opening its heated roof deck for viewers to grab a beer and catch the election coverage. Snag a table for a maximum of six people starting at 5 PM. Details: Rooftop seating.

Shaw’s Tavern
520 Florida Ave., NW
Hearing the results will probably be easier with a pitcher of margaritas. Binge on the tavern’s Taco Tuesday specials while watching Election Day coverage starting at 5 PM. Reservations requiredDetails: Indoor and outdoor seating.

Wunder Garten
1101 First St., NE
Cozy up by the firepit and try a fun election-themed cocktail at this beer garden from 4 PM to midnight. There are some 2016 throwbacks, like the “Moscow Mueller Report” and “Nasty Woman,” or you could opt for the “ForBiden Fruit.” Details: Outdoor seating.

Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture. Originally from Rockville, she lives in Logan Circle.

Rosa Cartagena
Web Producer/Writer

Rosa joined Washingtonian in 2016 after graduating from Mount Holyoke College. She covers arts and culture for the magazine. She’s written about anti-racism efforts at Woolly Mammoth Theatre, dinosaurs in the revamped fossil hall at the Smithsonian’s Natural History Museum, and the horrors of taking a digital detox. When she can, she performs with her family’s Puerto Rican folkloric music ensemble based in Jersey City. She lives in Adams Morgan.

