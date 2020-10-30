Where to Find Election-Themed Food and Drink Specials Around DC

All-Purpose

1250 9th St., NW; 79 Potomac Ave., SE

Pizza and beer is a ticket all parties can get behind, and you can get them both for $20.20 at the pizzerias until November 3. Order any $20 pie and add a can of DC Brau’s VOTE Kristallweizen for 20 cents. The election deal has already kicked off at the Shaw location and starts on Thursday at Capitol Riverfront. Details: Pick up and delivery until November 3.

Atlas Brew Works

2052 West Virginia Ave., NE; 1201 Half St., SE

Flash an “I Voted” sticker on November 3 at the Ivy City and Navy Yard tap rooms for a free taster of select beers. Both brewery locations will also be streaming the election night coverage on the televisions. Details: Available on November 3.

Barrel

613 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

Show up to the Capitol Hill bar while wearing an “I Voted” sticker to receive a raffle ticket for election day. The winning ticket gets a prize to ease the stressful occasion: a 25-ounce barrel filled with classics cocktails like Negronis and Old Fashioneds. Details: Available October 29 to November 3.

Bayou Bakery

1515 N Courthouse Rd., Arlington

The New Orleans cafe is crafting sandwiches in homage of the presidential candidates, which come with complimentary red, white, and blue cookies (also available to purchase separately). Try a take on Biden’s favorite Thanksgiving sandwich from Delaware chain Capriotti’s, or a riff on Trump’s beloved filet-o-fish. Details: Available November 2 and November 3

Blue Duck Tavern

1201 24th St., NW

For an upscale election night spread, pick up a $95 dinner for two from the Park Hyatt restaurant. The menu features jumbo lump crab cakes, bone-in short rib, and apple pie with the option to add-on election night cocktails made with bourbon and vodka from local distilleries Republic Restoratives and Filibuster Distillery. Details: Pickup and delivery from November 2 to November 3.

Calico

50 Blagden Aly., NW

Blagden Alley’s urban backyard is offering a deal on their trendy drink pouches filled with fruity cocktails. For every five adult-Capri Suns purchased, imbibers will get a cocktail pouch for free. Details: Pickup and delivery from October 29 to November 3.

Centrolina/Piccolina

974 Palmer Aly., NW

Chef Amy Brandwein’s Italian restaurant is putting together a $150 election dinner for two featuring dishes like roasted branzino and fontina lasagna. The kit also includes half a bottle of bubbly and confetti cake — the ideal combo for celebration or disappointment. Details: Order by Oct 31 for pickup on November 2 and November 3.

Columbia Room

124 Blagden Aly., NW

The Shaw cocktail den has three different election drink packages with sandwiches from in-house sub shop Your Only Friend (price varies by kit). There’s even an option to throw in a bag of Vigilante coffee if you’re hooked on election coverage until the early morning hours. Details: Delivery and pickup from October 28 to October 31.

Duffy’s Irish Pub

1016 H St., NE

The H Street pub is hosting a watch party with nine televisions dedicated t0 election night results starting at 6 PM. Fuel up on game day favorites like wings and sliders (or grab some fish and chips to pretend you’re far, fary away). Details: Indoor and outdoor seating available on November 3.

Fight Club

623 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

Chef Andrew Markert’s sandwich shop, formerly Beuchert’s Saloon, is serving candidate-inspired creations like a version of the famed Capriotti’s turkey sub and a meatloaf sandwich with ketchup (the president’s steak condiment of choice). Drinks also look back on some ~*~memories~*~ of the last four years, such as the Jameson and coffee “Covfefe” and gin-based “Mother Will Have.” Details: Dine-in, pickup, and delivery on November 3.

Mah Ze Dahr

1201 Half St., SE

Visit the bakery while donning an “I Voted” sticker on election day for a complimentary chocolate chip cookie. Details: Available on November 3.

McClellan’s Retreat

2031 Florida Ave., NW

Stock up on election night libations a day in advance at the Dupont Circle bar, which is discounting its single barrel bourbon for $30. Details: Order by 3 PM on November 2 (email info@mcclellansretreat.com) for pick up only on November 2.

The Midlands

3333 Georgia Ave., NW

Watch the election coverage on the Park View beer garden’s outdoor TVs starting at 7 PM, with printed electoral maps so viewers can follow along with the results. The bar is slinging $5 barbecue pulled beef sandwiches throughout the night. Details: Outdoor seating available on November 3.

Money Muscle BBQ

8630 Fenton St., Silver Spring

The food truck from the team behind All Set in Silver Spring is firing up the smokers for an election night spread for two on November 3. The $39 menu explores the electoral college of barbecue, from Texas-style brisket to Carolina pulled pork plus fixings like skillet cornbread and collard greens. Details: Pick up only on November 3.

Sonny’s

3120 Georgia Ave., NW

The Park View pizzeria is running discounts on magnum bottles of natural wine. That’s double the typical juice-to-bottle ratio for a long night’s worth of wine. Details: Pick up only until November 1.

