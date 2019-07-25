News  |  Pets

4 Great Dog Parks Around DC

Photograph of dogs by Shutterstock.
Our Favorite Parks

About Our Favorite Parks

This article is a part of Washingtonian's feature: Our Favorite Parks.

We asked Jennifer Makeeff, owner of DC Dog Sitter—which not only walks dogs but takes them on adventures—to help us select some favorites.

S Street Dog Park

Pro: At 17th and S, Northwest, this DC park has Astro­Turf, which Makeeff says is typically gentle on paws and doesn’t get muddy.

Con: It’s small and can get crowded, plus after stretches without rain, the Astro­Turf may smell of urine.

Shaw Dog Park

Pro: This District park on 11th be­tween Q and R streets, Northwest, has separate areas for large and small dogs. “We like that there’s space to run,” Makeeff says.

Con: The surface is crushed stone, which she says can get stuck in paws and can get messy, especially after rain.

Shirlington Dog Park

Pro: This park in South Arlington has lots of room for the animals to run as well as separate areas for large and small dogs.

Con: Some owners may be inattentive, she says, and some dogs aggressive. Plus, the water there can have elevated bacteria levels in warm months and after storms.

Towers Dog Park

Pro: This South Arlington park is shady and grassy and has room for dogs to run. It’s next to tennis courts, and there are often old tennis balls to play with.

Con: “Nothing,” Makeeff says. “This is one of our favorite parks right now.”

This article appears in the May 2019 issue of Washingtonian.

Sherri Dalphonse
Executive Editor

Sherri Dalphonse joined Washingtonian in 1986. She is the editor in charge of such consumer topics as travel, fitness, health, finance, and beauty, as well as the editor who handles such cover stories as Great Places to Work, Best of Washington, Day Trips, Hidden Gems, Bikes and Hikes, Fairs and Festivals, Great Small Towns, and the Washington Bucket List. She lives in Arlington.