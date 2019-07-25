9 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Get a taste of the other white wine on Thursday from 7 to 9 PM when Tabard Inn hosts a three-course wine dinner illuminating American vintages from smaller wine hubs like Missouri. Courses include ceviche paired with a New York riesling and pork belly coupled with an Arizona GSM blend. Tickets ($95) are available here.

ChurchKey and Birch & Barley have been celebrating their 10th birthday all year and the next party is Friday with a five-course dinner at 6 PM and 8:30 PM (limited to 15 guests per seating; call for reservations). Each course is paired with a beer tasting, beginning with a light lemon-dill snapper crudo washed down with citrusy chardonnay saison. Things get bolder and boozier as the meal goes on, finishing with a Chocolate Rain imperial stout that clocks in at 19.5% ABV.

Head to the National Museum of the American Indian on Friday and Saturday at 4 PM when Piscura will host a tasting and cocktail demonstration with pisco, a Peruvian grape brandy with roots in the 16th century. Registration is free.

Oregon’s Tillamook is coming 3,000 miles to feed you ice cream at Wunder Garten on Saturday from 12 to 6 PM during its Melty Fest tour. Flavors like Oregon Strawberry and Tillamook Mudslide will be available at the Noma beer garden alongside cold brews.

Give someone a pie, they’ll have dessert. Teach someone to make pie crust? Best summer ever. On Saturday at 11:30 AM, DBGB pastry chef Caroline Ballam will host an instructional course on summer pastries. Nail the pie dough technique, then cool off with mimosas plus quiche and other bites. Tickets are $65.

Consider hair of the pig on Saturday or Sunday when The Pig runs a series of three-course, rosé-themed brunches. The $32 meals kicks off with a tartine of aged prosciutto, peaches and ricotta washed down with M. Chapoutier’s Les Vignes de Bila-Haut, then moves on to an egg and pork dish bathed in rosé sauce with a rosé cocktail. End on some berries and—surprise—more rosé. Reservations can be made here.

Spend Sunday afternoon celebrating West African cuisine and music with the fourth iteration of Dine Diaspora’s Chopbar festival, hosted at Big Chief from 2 to 6 PM. Top Chef finalist and Pinch & Plate co-owner Eric Adjepong dishes out a menu of bites and drinks like braised ribs over injera and boozy watermelon skewers. Tunes come courtesy of Grammy nominated producer and DJ Nana Kwabena. Tickets go for $55.

A high of 91 degrees on Sunday demands some serious incentive to sit out on a patio. Pizzeria Paradio’s answer? Beer floats. Starting at 11 AM, the Spring Valley location will celebrate its patio opening with floats, either alcoholic ($8) from the Eastern Shore’s RaR Brewing or kid-friendly with ginger beer ($6).

And heading into the week…

On Tuesday, barmini is joining the spirit-free fray with a non-alcoholic “Virtue Day.” Instead of the regular cocktail menu five alcohol-free drinks made with Seedlip will be served. Reservations can be made here.