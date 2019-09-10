JBG Smith’s 465-unit, mixed-use development across from Nationals Park is just about done. West Half includes studios up to three-bedrooms. About half the apartments will be part of an extra-luxe tier of residences that JBG Smith has dubbed the 1205 Collection. Those residences have their own lobby and are located closest to the baseball stadium, with large private terraces facing the ballpark. They have higher-end appliances and access to additional concierge services. The upgrades will cost you, of course. Rents for the 1205 Collection units range from $1,855 to $10,665 a month. Rents for the rest of West Half run from $1,755 to $6,830.

All of West Half’s residents will have access to building amenities such as a rooftop pool, a two-story lounge, fitness center, and a 24-hour concierge. The building’s ground floor includes a number of eateries. The third DC location of vegan chain HipCityVeg is opening there, along with a ramen shop called BaseBowl. Joining those restaurants are Union Kitchen Grocery, Compass Coffee, Cold Stone Creamery, Atlas Brew Works, and Gatsby, a bistro that also houses an outpost of the New York bakery Mah-Ze-Dahr.

Some residents have already begun to move into West Half, though the 1205 Collection units will not be ready for occupants until October. In the meantime, here’s a look inside the main lobby and lounge areas:

And here’s a look inside some of the West Half apartments:

Here’s a rendering of the 1205 Collection lobby:

And one of a 1205 Collection bathroom:

