What I’m Wearing: Students Call This School Principal a “Fashionista”

Dr. Jacqueline Fernandez-Romero grew up in Calexico, California a small town that borders Mexicali, a city in northern Mexico. She says, “I loved growing up in a border town because I was able to go to school in Calexico, learn English, and go back home to Mexicali, speak Spanish, and enjoy a traditional Mexican home-cooked meal prepared by my grandmother.”

Today, at age 35, she lives in Columbia Heights where she is the principal of the LAYC Career Academy Public Charter School, a school that provides students ages 16 through 24 with college credits, AP-style courses, GED classes, and career prep. While she’s focused on supporting students, teachers, and other staff at Career Academy, Fernandez-Romero is also focused on her personal style, which she describes as “classic with a modern twist.”

“I love looking at fashion on social media and getting ideas for different outfits,” she says. “I had never before considered myself a fashionista until my students started to compliment my outfits and told me they had never met a principal who was so fashionable. I also have to give credit to Bernadette Kreh our director of operations and communication who believes I have a sense of fashion.”

What I’m wearing in this picture

Blue romper (ASOS); black heels (Nine West); purse (Kate Spade); hoop earrings (BaubleBar); white and gold sunglasses (Charming Charlie).

Big meeting outfit

“My go-to is a pair of black slacks paired with a satin pearl shirt, which is currently on trend, a black blazer, black pumps, and Michael Kors gold accessories—earrings, a few bangles, and a watch.”

Commuting style strategy

“I use a black Tory Burch bag which fits my gym clothes and laptop perfectly, some black canvas shoes, or Michael Kors flats; as well as my signature accessory, oversized sunglasses paying homage to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. “

Favorite place to shop in Washington

Fashion Centre at Pentagon City. “It has all of my current favorite stores such as Forever 21, H&M, Michael Kors, and Steve Madden.”

Favorite fashion trend

Satin blouses, and denim on denim.

Describe DC’s style

“Modern chic with an eclectic twist.”

