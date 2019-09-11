Shopping

What I’m Wearing: Students Call This School Principal a “Fashionista”

Written by
| Published on
Skirt and black tank top (Forever 21); black glasses (Charming Charlie); silver-layered necklace (LoveStylize). Photos by Steven Blanco.

Dr. Jacqueline Fernandez-Romero grew up in Calexico, California a small town that borders Mexicali, a city in northern Mexico. She says, “I loved growing up in a border town because I was able to go to school in Calexico, learn English, and go back home to Mexicali, speak Spanish, and enjoy a traditional Mexican home-cooked meal prepared by my grandmother.”

Today, at age 35, she lives in Columbia Heights where she is the principal of the LAYC Career Academy Public Charter School, a school that provides students ages 16 through 24 with college credits, AP-style courses, GED classes, and career prep. While she’s focused on supporting students, teachers, and other staff at Career Academy, Fernandez-Romero is also focused on her personal style, which she describes as “classic with a modern twist.”

“I love looking at fashion on social media and getting ideas for different outfits,” she says. “I had never before considered myself a fashionista until my students started to compliment my outfits and told me they had never met a principal who was so fashionable. I also have to give credit to Bernadette Kreh our director of operations and communication who believes I have a sense of fashion.”

Have a unique sense of style you’d like to share with other Washingtonians? Tag a picture of your favorite outfit on Instagram with #WhatImWearingDC, or email me with “What I’m Wearing” in the subject line. You might be featured next! Read past entries.

Photo by Steven Blanco.

What I’m wearing in this picture 

Blue romper (ASOS); black heels (Nine West); purse (Kate Spade); hoop earrings (BaubleBar); white and gold sunglasses (Charming Charlie).

Big meeting outfit

My go-to is a pair of black slacks paired with a satin pearl shirt, which is currently on trend, a black blazer, black pumps, and Michael Kors gold accessories—earrings, a few bangles, and a watch.”

Commuting style strategy

“I use a black Tory Burch bag which fits my gym clothes and laptop perfectly, some black canvas shoes, or Michael Kors flats; as well as my signature accessory, oversized sunglasses paying homage to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. “

Favorite place to shop in Washington

Fashion Centre at Pentagon City. “It has all of my current favorite stores such as Forever 21, H&M, Michael Kors, and Steve Madden.”

Favorite fashion trend

Satin blouses, and denim on denim.

Describe DC’s style

“Modern chic with an eclectic twist.”

Dress (Black Label); shoes (Nine West); earrings (LoveStylize).
Dress (Michael Kors); belt and heels with brown sunglasses (Charming Charlie).

Keep Up on DC’s Latest Fashions with Our Shopping Newsletter

Fashion finds and deals, and the latest trends for you and your home.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Elliot Williams
Assistant Editor

Elliot joined Washingtonian in January 2018. An alum of Villanova University, he grew up in the Philadelphia area before earning a master’s degree in journalism from Syracuse University. His work has also appeared in the Washington Post, TheAtlantic.com, and DCist.com, among others. He lives in Bloomingdale.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day