What I’m Wearing: Washington Mystics Guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough Talks Game-Day Fashion

If you follow the Washington Mystics on social media, chances are, you’ve seen the #SticsFits hashtag showcasing the team’s game-day outfits. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough is one of the players frequently featured in the posts, and for good reason. The Mystics guard has made sound sartorial choices from day one, donning a white jumpsuit and cape on draft day that would even make AOC jealous.

The University of Maryland alum isn’t afraid to experiment with her game-day wardrobe, featuring a healthy mix of high-end designers and vintage jerseys. When planning her game-day outfits, Walker-Kimbrough says that she looks for versatile pieces that will be easy to take on the road.

For pro athletes, the arena tunnel often serves as an unofficial runway to show off their personal style. Though individual styles vary, the WNBA is known for an effortlessly cool, street-style aesthetic, with platforms like WNBA Kicks dedicated to documenting fashion in the league.

“It’s really cool that you see a lot of athletes express themselves through what they’re wearing off the court,” Walker-Kimbrough says. “You get that little snapshot before or after the game of who the person is.”

Walker-Kimbrough has been a key player off the bench for the Mystics this season, averaging 17.1 minutes per game and 6.7 points per game—both significant increases from last season. The Mystics will make their postseason debut against the Las Vegas Aces at the Entertainment and Sports Arena on September 17 in the semifinals, with hopes of capping off a historic season with a WNBA championship title. One thing is for sure: the Mystics will arrive to the playoffs in style.

Favorite place to shop

“I love thrift stores. I go to different ones in Northern Virginia and Maryland – one of them is called Value Village,” Walker-Kimbrough says. “Even if we’re on the road I like to stop at the nearest thrift store just to see what they have.”

Most stylish teammate

Natasha Cloud

Sneaker style

“I’m not really mainstream,” she says. “When I was younger I would be like, ‘I gotta have these Jordans,’ but now that I’m older, I just go based off look. If they look good and are versatile, I’ll go for them.”

Favorite fashion trend

“I like to be comfortable. I’ve started leaning towards the oversized look.”

Least favorite fashion trend

Crop tops

Go-to outfit for an event

“I would start with color. I like white but I am a messy person, so white doesn’t work in my favor,” she says. “I am a jumpsuit person, so I’d more than likely wear a jumpsuit.”

