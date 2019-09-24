Design & Home  |  Shopping

Home Goods Brand Parachute Is Opening Its First DC Store on 14th Street

Parachute will be located in the Liz building.

All images courtesy of Parachute.

Home goods store Parachute will opens its first DC location on 14th Street later this year. You’ll be able to find the lifestyle brand’s bedding, towels, rugs, and home furnishings at Liz, the mixed-use building home to Whitman-Walker Health.

It’s the latest in a string of big-name lifestyle companies and retail spaces to open along the 14th Street corridor. Both Framebridge and Sephora have opened locations nearby in the last year.

Parachute was founded in 2014 as a direct-to-consumer, online-only company by CEO Ariel Kaye. Today, the California-based company has seven brick-and-mortar locations across the country, and DC will be its eighth.

While the exact opening date hasn’t been settled, Parachute will host a grand-opening celebration once it’s up and running.

Parachute; 1707 14th St. NW

Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She previously was the editorial assistant at Walter Magazine in Raleigh, North Carolina, and her work has appeared in Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Adams Morgan.

