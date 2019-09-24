Home Goods Brand Parachute Is Opening Its First DC Store on 14th Street

Home goods store Parachute will opens its first DC location on 14th Street later this year. You’ll be able to find the lifestyle brand’s bedding, towels, rugs, and home furnishings at Liz, the mixed-use building home to Whitman-Walker Health.

It’s the latest in a string of big-name lifestyle companies and retail spaces to open along the 14th Street corridor. Both Framebridge and Sephora have opened locations nearby in the last year.

Parachute was founded in 2014 as a direct-to-consumer, online-only company by CEO Ariel Kaye. Today, the California-based company has seven brick-and-mortar locations across the country, and DC will be its eighth.

While the exact opening date hasn’t been settled, Parachute will host a grand-opening celebration once it’s up and running.

Parachute; 1707 14th St. NW

