Spaces of the Week: The Homes You Can Visit on DC’s Modern Architecture Tour

We showed you the first four homes yesterday. Now check out the remaining houses.

On Saturday, October 5, eight local houses will be open to the public as a part of the third-annual DC-Metro Modern Home Tour. We showed you four of the homes yesterday. Now take a look inside the last four.

The Poplar Avenue House in Takoma Park

Designed by: McInturff Architects.
Built by: Added Dimensions Inc.
Photos by: Julia Heine.
What was once a tiny, one-story mid-century modern house became a two-story modern home with colors inspired by one of Richard Diebenkorn’s Ocean Park paintings.

The Raleigh Avenue House in Garrett Park

Designed by: Tom Wheeler, with interiors by Jill Joseph.
Exterior photos by: Chris Jacques Photography.
Interior photos by: Owen Cooke.
Built in 1957 and renovated in 2017, the six-bedroom home employs universal design principles—concepts for multi-generational habitation, age-in-place living, and wheelchair accessibility.

The Bunche Road House in Fairfax

Designed by: Hyun Kim.
Built by: KCI Design Build.
Photos by: KVR Studio.
The earliest design for this new-construction house was done on a napkin by its homeowners. The professional architect and homebuilder then turned it into a reality over the next two years.

       

The MacArthur Boulevard House in Kent

Designed by: MCD Studios.
Built by: Review Development.
Photos by: Sean Shanahan.
Originally designed by mid-century modern architecture firm Cross & Adreon, the four-bedroom home was renovated this year by developer POUNDS.

 

The tour is sponsored by the Modern Architecture + Design Society, listModern, and TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. It benefits the American Institute of Architecture Students University of Maryland chapter. All of the participating homes will be open from 11AM to 5PM on Saturday, October 5. Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 on the day of the tour. Ages 10 and up are invited.

