Direct-to-Consumer Shoe Brand Margaux Is Opening a Pop-Up in Georgetown

The New York-based shoe brand Margaux will open its first DC pop-up October 10.

The store will be located in Georgetown and will carry the line’s full collection, as well as its recent collaboration with Julia Engel of the lifestyle blog Gal Meets Glam. It’s the latest of several direct-to-consumer brands establishing a physical presence in DC (think Framebridge and Parachute).

When founders Alexa Buckley and Sarah Pierson graduated from Harvard in 2014, they turned down job offers to start the direct-to-consumer shoe brand. Margaux launched in 2015 with the mission to make the most comfortable shoes possible for women.

To do this, the brand emphasizes fit, offering an extended range of sizes from 2.5 to 14, three widths, and made-to-measure options, as well. All of its shoes are made in Spain and include options like booties, loafers, heels, and ballet flats, which begin at $155.

The brand has two brick-and-mortar locations in New York, and has previously operated pop-ups in Palm Beach, Boston, Charleston, San Francisco, and Nantucket.

The pop-up will be Margaux’s longest to date, and will be in Georgetown through next spring. Its hours are 10 AM to 8 PM Monday through Saturday, and 11 AM to 6 PM Sunday.

Margaux; 1251 Wisconsin Ave. NW

