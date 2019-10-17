THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17

BOOKS Amaryllis Fox reflects on her career as an undercover agent for the CIA in her new memoir, Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA. (Read an excerpt of the book here.) She was fast-tracked into advanced training in her early 20s after writing an algorithm to predict terrorist activity during her graduate school studies at Georgetown. As a spy, she infiltrated terrorist networks in the Middle East and Asia. Fox will speak about her book and her career with the CIA at the Spy Museum. $15 (ticket only) or $35 (ticket plus book), 6:30 PM.

THEATER New theater company Fractal Theatre Collective is getting in the Halloween spirit with its play Untitled Horror Project. Written by the director and cast, the play portrays an artist who struggles with anxiety and paranoia, with themes of Imposter Syndrome and PTSD. The play runs through October 26 at American University’s Spring Valley Building. Through October 26. $10-$15.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18

EXPERIENCE The immersive festival “29Rooms: Expand Your Reality” will open on Friday at the DC Armory. The Instagram-friendly event curated by Refinery29 will also push visitors outside their comfort zone—prepare to connect with a stranger in the “29 Questions” room and read someone’s palm (with guided assistance) in “A Blind Date With Destiny.” There are also two pieces by local artists: Trap Bob has contributed to the traveling “Art Park” and Howard alum Jamea Richmond-Edwards painted a billboard mural that will welcome visitors. Through October 27. $29-$34 (tickets are for a 2.5-hour session).

BOOKS/MUSIC Singer-songwriter and author Amy Rigby will be at Jammin’ Java to play some tunes and discuss her new memoir, Girl To City: A Memoir. Rigby started her music career with the folk trio The Shams in the late 1980s and early 1990s before launching a solo career with her much-lauded Diary of a Mod Housewife in 1996. Rigby still records music both on her own and in a duo with her husband Wreckless Eric. At this show, she will be in conversation with Washingtonian’s politics and culture editor Rob Brunner. $15-$25, 8 PM.

THEATER The TV comedy Mystery Science Theater 3000 will have a live show at the National Theatre featuring host Joel Hodgson in his final live tour. The so-called “Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour” will feature a few films never screened before plus MST3K’s movie-riffing robots with their wisecracks and commentary. Through October 19. $59-$99.

FILM The 24th Arabian Sights Film Festival runs through October 27 at AMC Mazza Gallerie. With 13 films that highlight issues facing the Arab world, the lineup includes several works that have won awards at recent festivals: Arab Blues follows a woman who moves from Paris home to Tunis, and opening-night film It Must Be Heaven features Palestinian director Elia Suleiman’s vignettes on daily life worldwide. Screenings range from free to $20 (most are $14 per screening).

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19

SOCCER The MLS Playoffs start this weekend, and DC United is taking on the Toronto FC in a first-round, single-elimination game. The match is in Toronto, but those who want to watch the game here can head to The Wharf for a pre-game party (with Talon, the team mascot) at Brighton. When game time rolls around, watch all the action on a 16-foot jumbotron on Pearl Street with tunes provided by DJ Stylus Chris. Free to attend, 3:30 PM.

WINE The 44th annual Virginia Wine Festival is moving to a new location this year, One Loudoun. Enjoy unlimited tastings from Virginia wineries and cideries; there will be more than 200 Virginia wines on hand. Eat fresh oysters from the Chesapeake or try nosh from food trucks with vegan/gluten-free options. Through October 20. $39 per day or $59 for both days.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20

CRAFTS Check out goods made by local artists at the second Brookland Exchange along Arts Walk Brookland. With Arts Walk tenants, other local makers, and local entertainment, the festival will also showcase an art exhibit, “Tiny Show!” by Hen House DC, which shows 5”x5” works by women. Free to attend, 11 AM.

PERFORMANCE Teenage singer/ventriloquist Darci Lynne (and her puppet sidekicks) won the 12th season of America’s Got Talent back in 2017. For her performance at DAR Constitution Hall, she will be backed by a live band. Expect to hear some of her AGT favorites such as “With a Little Help From My Friends” and “Anything You Can Do” with her friends Petunia the bunny and Oscar the mouse. $27.75 – $47.75, 3 PM.