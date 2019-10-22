5 Sweet Treats to Celebrate the Nationals in the World Series

Sure, there are plenty of beer specials and watch parties around town, but there’s more than one way to celebrate the Nationals in the World Series (and it involves doughnuts).

Cookies

Nibble on sugary treats from Red Truck Bakery (8368 W. Main St., Marshall) where bright red “W” cookies will be available through the end of the World Series for $1.40. You can also snag “Baby Shark” cookies ($1.40). Call ahead for large orders.

Ice Cream

Ice cream maker Victoria Lai whipped up a special vats of Nats Red Velvet ice cream at Ice Cream Jubilee near Nationals Park (plus locations in Logan Circle and Arlington). The $4 scoops mimic red-and-white baseballs with a mix of red velvet cake and cheesecake ice creams.

So many doughnuts

District Doughnut locations in DC and Arlington pay tribute to Crackerjacks with an over-the-top creation: the DoughNat ($3). It’s made with vanilla bean dough, coated in caramel glaze, and finished off with dark chocolate drizzled caramel popcorn. The treat will only be available on game days.

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken (1306 G St., NW) debuts baseball doughnuts for fans, cloaking a vanilla doughnut with raspberry glaze and white chocolate lacing. A collectable baby shark takes center stage (if you need a baby shark explanation for the Nats, see here). The doughnuts are available on game days for $3.95 each.

Cupcakes

Keep it classic with stylized cupcakes from Pastries by Randolph (4500 Lee Highway, Arlington), These single-serve sweets come in chocolate or yellow cake, vanilla icing, and sprinkles. Call ahead to place large orders (over six). They’re $2.75 a pop.