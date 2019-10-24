You Can Sign a Giant Birthday Card for Juan Soto on Friday

While you may not be able to buy him his first drink, you can sign a life-size birthday card for Nationals outfielder Juan Soto this Friday. The 20-year-old Dominican player has become the breakout star of this year’s team before he’s legally able to buy alcohol. (Read our explainer to figure out just why he does that interesting shuffle.)

Events DC is installing a pop-up birthday card outside of the Salt Line to celebrate a happy “Twenty-Juan” (their words, not ours.) The Navy Yard restaurant is owned in part by first baseman and Nats teammate, Ryan Zimmerman. Fans can line up starting at 9 AM and sign the card before it’s relocated to a Yards Park rally. Pop-ups of other nearby restaurants will feature specials and giveaways.

The Yards Park rally and watch party at 4 PM will feature music and a live stream of the game happening just down the road, though you may just hear the cheers instead. Southern barbecue spot Due South will be serving up hot dogs, pulled pork nachos, and brisket chili alongside $6 canned beer.

Despite the thoughtful gesture, the best way for Soto to celebrate the big 2-1 would be a Game 3 victory.

Join the conversation!