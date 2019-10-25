Here’s Where to Find Colorful Fall Foliage Around DC

It’s not just the Nats painting the city red. The trees are showing their team colors with leaves turning to warm fall hues. Grab a pumpkin spice latte and check out these autumnal views.

5200 Glover Rd., NW

Thirty miles of tree-lined trails means you can choose your own adventure. Take a hike, ride a bike, or even trot a horse through the park without leaving the city.

George Washington Memorial Parkway, Arlington

If you don’t have time for a road trip, two miles of hiking trails are a breath of fresh air. Combine your leaf watching with some birdwatching at the wildlife refuge. The island is accessible from the northbound lanes of George Washington Memorial Parkway.

13 Canal St., Cumberland

Chug along bucolic mountains on this three hour train ride through Maryland. The train rolls through photo-ready sights, plus there’s an onboard snack bar if you get a little peckish. Tickets start at $35 and boarding begins at 11 AM.

3501 New York Ave., NE

If you’re looking for leaves, the 446-acre space dedicated to showcasing trees is a good place to start. Partake in a fall picnic underneath the branches in the National Grove of State Trees.

Between 18th St. and Connecticut Ave., NW

Scope out Rock Creek Park from above as you walk across the bridge. For an orange glow, come at sunset to watch the sun fade behind the tree line and then hop over to Adams Morgan for dinner.

171 Shoreline Dr., Harpers Ferry

You’ll find both falling leaves and roaring rivers at Harper’s Ferry, where the Shenandoah River and Potomac River intersect. For an aerial view, hike up Maryland Heights, the highest mountain overlooking the town.

9200 Old Dominion Dr., McLean

While there are plenty of nature walks at the park, hike up the River Trail for a view of the leaf-lined waterfalls. You’ll also be able to catch fall foliage on both the Maryland and Virginia sides of the Potomac River.

11710 MacArthur Blvd., Potomac

Take a stroll underneath the canopy of leaves or hop on a bike for a ride along the canal. The historic waterway runs for almost 185 miles with hiking trails for an autumn excursion.

3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy, Mount Vernon

Wander the grounds of our first president’s home to check out the autumn trees and garden florals. Find four different gardens and a hiking trail with views along the river.

Join the conversation!