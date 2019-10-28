If you’re searching for a totally unique DC wedding venue, then you’ll love where Liz Wilson and Kyle Johnson exchanged “I dos.” The New York City couple, both originally from Prince William County, planned an eclectic wedding at one of DC’s coolest venues, Culture House DC (aka Blind Whino). This church-turned-event-space features artful designs, such as wildly-painted interior and exterior walls, as well as other funky details that makes it an ideal setting for evoking a hip wedding vibe. Just look at the three-dimensional orange florals in the image above! The event space is also conveniently located in the Southwest neighborhood, which allowed for Liz and Kyle to not only get ready at the Wharf, but take some romantic first-look photos there before heading to their one-of-a-kind venue. Just check out their August wedding below to see more elements of this killer DC events and performance space — and gather some steal-worthy wedding ideas, too.

How They Met

Even though they grew up a mere 15 minutes away from one another AND attended the same college, Liz and Kyle didn’t cross paths until a few years out of college. The two were both living in Arlington when they finally met at Kyle’s apartment. Liz had tagged along with her roommate who’d been invited by Kyle’s roommate for drinks. “While sparks didn’t fly between [our] roommates, [we’ve] been together ever since,” says the couple.

What They Wore

To keep with their hip and modern wedding aesthetic, Liz wore a boho-inspired wedding gown that featured romantic lace detailing, a figure-hugging silhouette, and feminine short sleeves. She completed the look with a crystal-embellished barrette and Badgley Mischka open-toed heels. Liz’s ‘maids also evoked a trendy vibe, each of them in a blush or gold dress of their choosing.

As for Kyle and his groomsmen, they too looked dapper and trendy in navy suits paired with a blue necktie and rose and eucalyptus boutonniere attached their lapels.

The Unique DC Wedding Venue

Formally known as the Blind Whino, Culture House DC provided the ultimate backdrop and setting for Kyle and Liz’s big day. The event space was able to easily accommodate the couple’s guest list of 160 attendees, and needed little decorating to create what the couple describes as a “funky, fun, and vibrant” wedding theme. The ceremony, which featured lush greenery and romantic candle lighting, was the perfect mix of warm and moody. As for the reception, guests were invited to attend a sit-down dinner where a variety of dishes were served, such as a spicy sesame tofu entree and coffee rub flank steak to name a few, followed by an evening of dancing along to an upbeat DJ. “Our top priority was for our guests to have a fun and memorable night.” says the couple, adding that they “tried to pick a unique venue and good music to create a dance-heavy environment.”

Fun fact: Liz worked with local artists to create the couple’s wedding-day signage, such as their table number cards, welcome sign, and guestbook.

The Details:

Photographer: Carly Arnwine Photography | Venue: Culture House DC | Planning & Design: The Plannery | Florist: Holly Simmons | Invitations: Minted | Catering: B Lin Catering | Cake: Costco | Hairstylist: Mikaela Spencer | Makeup Artist: JoAnna Popp | Bridal Attire: BHLDN (dress); Badgley Mischka (shoes) | Groom’s Attire: Indochino

