MAP: Where You Can Find Public Bathrooms Along the Nationals Parade Route

Practical information for Saturday's parade.

Photo via iStock.

When you win the city’s first World Series in 95 years, you throw a party. On Saturday, the Nationals are celebrating their World Series victory with a parade starting at 2 PM. The celebrations will start at Constitution Avenue and 15th Street, Northwest, and travel east to Pennsylvania Avenue and 3rd Street, Northwest, for a team rally.

But now for the important question: Where will you be able to find a bathroom?

While you can always dip into a Starbucks near the Mall, there’s a good chance you’ll have to spend a buck or two. Your best bet is to stop by one of the numerous museums along the parade route. If you’re planning to go, the city recommends taking the Metro–you can get text updates on weather and road closures by sending “NATS” to 888-777.

Madeline Rundlett
Editorial Fellow

Madeline Rundlett is an editorial fellow for Washingtonian. She previously covered All-Met sports for the Washington Post and was an editorial intern at The Hill. Madeline graduated from the George Washington University with a degree in Political Communication in 2019.

