The Trendy Plant Store Rewild Is Opening a Second Location in Georgetown

There will be another spot in DC to live out your terrarium and succulents dreams when Rewild opens a pop-up second location in Georgetown November 14.

The original location in Shaw opened last year and sells plants, flower bouquets, and pots and planters. It houses a terrarium bar and potting station, as well. The Georgetown pop-up, which will be open for a year, will carry many of the same things, but with an emphasis on smaller items ideal for gifting.

While the new space won’t offer the same workshop series as the original location, employees will still be on-hand to guide you through picking out a plant or assembling a bouquet. And, like the Shaw spot, the pop-up folks will re-pot your plant free of charge if you purchased it or the planter at Rewild.

The new pop-up will be located in Georgetown Park, which houses spots like Pinstripes, Anthropologie, H&M, and Church Hall. Check out the space at its grand opening party November 13, which will include specialty cocktails and plant-based bites.

Rewild pop-up; 3222 M St. NW

Join the conversation!