7 Fun Food Events Around DC for Thanksgiving Weekend

Kick off your holiday week on the right foot at Wunder Garten on Wednesday from 4 to 11 PM at their Tur-Kegging party.You can enjoy a special selection of hot drinks like spiked cider and Irish coffee for just $5, plus a DJ will be spinning from 6 PM until close. Register here. Then on Saturday, the beer garden is home to Holiday Shop and Play, a pop-up market featuring over 30 businesses of color alongside food, drink, and “light childcare” for kids.

Thanksgiving Eve is upon us and a bunch of DC-area bars are ready to pour drinks for you and your crew until extra-late (4 AM) on Wednesday night/Thursday morning. Check out the full list of bars here. It’s also a good night to get festive at Miracle on 7th (a.k.a. Shaw’s Christmas Bar), which recently returned with a Nationals wonderland theme.

José Andrés’ ThinkFoodGroup restaurants kick off their Sparkling Festival on Friday. Restaurants like Zaytina, Oyamel, and Jaleo will offer three-pour flights of sparkling wine with a caviar-themed food pairing. The festival will run through Friday, December 15.

On Saturday, DC Brau is teaming up with Think Local First DC to put on a sprawling holiday market in the brewery from 1 to 5 PM. You’ll be able to shop local vendors and enjoy live music alongside bites from food trucks like Dangerously Delicious Pies, BBQ Bus, Captain Cookie, and more.

Looking for more places to shop on Small Business Saturday? Check out our guide here.

Join Ivy City Smokehouse for an evening with Broadway singer and actress Christine Andreas and Grammy-nominated producer Martin Silvestri on Saturday at 9 PM. The evening will feature original songs and Broadway hits alongside full-service dining from the Ivy City restaurant. Tickets are $55 with tax.

Who needs an advent calendar? Starting Sunday, the Living Room at Ritz-Carlton Georgetown will offer a different holiday cocktail for just $10 each day leading up to Christmas. The first festive drink of the season is a rich spiked hot chocolate.

And, heading into next week…

On Tuesday, the Chamber Dance Project is hosting its second annual Bourbon, Ballet, and Jazz event from 6:30 to 8:30 PM. Enjoy a flight of high quality whiskeys, hors d’oeuvres, and live music in the elegant Arts Club of Washington. Tickets are $60 each, or $100 for a pair.

Join the conversation!