News

PHOTOS: The 2019 White House Christmas Decorations

Written by
| Published on
PHOTOS: The 2019 White House Christmas Decorations
The Cross Hall of the White House, as shot from the East Room, boasts a “glistening winter garden” motif for Christmas 2019.
Dan About Town

About Dan About Town

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s diary of bashes, benefits, and galas.

First Lady Melania Trump paid tribute to “The Spirit of America” Monday morning as the White House unveiled its annual Christmas decorations to kickoff the holiday season.

Elements of this year’s theme permeate almost every ground floor room of the building, from the floral emblems of every US state and territory hanging from the official White House Christmas Tree to the architectural and design moldings representing some of America’s greatest landmarks lining the walls of the East Colonnade.

Even the White House pastry team was quick to show its American spirit, with tasty re-creations of the Golden Gate Bridge, the Space Needle, the Alamo, Mount Rushmore, the Statue of Liberty, the Gateway Arch, and the Liberty Bell accompanying the annual Gingerbread House residing in the State Dining Room.

This year’s official tree, always a highlight of the season, is an 18-foot tall Douglas fir hailing from Mahantongo Valley Farms in Pitman, Pennsylvania. It was grown by Larry Snyder and arrived just before Thanksgiving on a horse-drawn carriage outside the North Portico.

Throughout the month of December, the White House will play host to hundreds of guests, from administration staffers and Secret Service personnel to Gold Star families and military service members. Members of the public are also free to tour this year’s decorations by reaching out to their corresponding congressional representative.

2019 White House Christmas Decorations
The East Colonnade highlights a timeline of American design and architecture from the country’s early days (“saltbox” houses) through the modern era (skyscrapers).
2019 White House Christmas Decorations
The Great Seal of the United States is positioned above the doors to the Blue Room, which houses the official White House Christmas Tree.
2019 White House Christmas Decorations
The Gold Star Family Tree, which honors US military members and their families, is the very first tree to welcome guests to the East Wing.
2019 White House Christmas Decorations
First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy’s portrait sits on display in the Vermeil Room, which features vibrant bouquets of blush roses and soft hues of gold.
2019 White House Christmas Decorations
This year’s Gingerbread House is constructed from 200 lbs. of dough and covered in 25 lbs. of icing.
2019 White House Christmas Decorations
Measuring over 18-feet tall, the ’19 White House Christmas Tree hails from Mahantongo Valley Farms in Pitman, Pennsylvania.
2019 White House Christmas Decorations
A decorative “house of cards” sits in the Red Room, constructed from official White House playing decks.
2019 White House Christmas Decorations
The entrance to the Blue Room as viewed from the Grand Foyer of the White House.
2019 White House Christmas Decorations
White House advent calendars hang in the windows to the Green Room.
2019 White House Christmas Decorations
Designed to highlight the “childlike spirit” of the season, the Red Room comes decorated with various parlor games.
2019 White House Christmas Decorations
A portrait of President Harry Truman sits midway through the Grand Staircase, which connects the White House’s State Floor with the First Family’s official home on the Second Floor.
2019 White House Christmas Decorations
A view of the East Room from the State Dining Room.
2019 White House Christmas Decorations
The Library celebrates the legacies of former Presidents via past and present White House Historical Association ornaments.
2019 White House Christmas Decorations
The annual Christmas cards of recent presidents and first families hang in the East Garden Room.
2019 White House Christmas Decorations
A portrait of First Lady Laura Bush presides over the white marble walls of the building’s ground floor corridor.
2019 White House Christmas Decorations
Classic Christmas tales adorn the mantle and Christmas tree inside the Green Room.
2019 White House Christmas Decorations
George Peter Alexander Healy’s portrait of Abraham Lincoln in the State Dining Room.
2019 White House Christmas Decorations
The Grand Foyer and Cross Hall boast a “glistening winter garden” theme this year, including 22 evergreens, 14 golden magnolia topiaries, and 10 floral urns.
2019 White House Christmas Decorations
The floral emblem of every US state and territory is represented on the official White House Christmas Tree.
2019 White House Christmas Decorations
A small part of the some 1,600 piece White House silver vermeil collection sits on display in the Vermeil Room.
2019 White House Christmas Decorations
A view toward the State Dining Room, through the Cross Hall, from the East Room of the White House.
2019 White House Christmas Decorations
Portraits of George and Martha Washington flank the White House Crèche inside the East Room.
2019 White House Christmas Decorations
Members of “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band play inside the Grand Foyer.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Dan Swartz
Dan Swartz