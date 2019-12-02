PHOTOS: The 2019 White House Christmas Decorations

First Lady Melania Trump paid tribute to “The Spirit of America” Monday morning as the White House unveiled its annual Christmas decorations to kickoff the holiday season.

Elements of this year’s theme permeate almost every ground floor room of the building, from the floral emblems of every US state and territory hanging from the official White House Christmas Tree to the architectural and design moldings representing some of America’s greatest landmarks lining the walls of the East Colonnade.

Even the White House pastry team was quick to show its American spirit, with tasty re-creations of the Golden Gate Bridge, the Space Needle, the Alamo, Mount Rushmore, the Statue of Liberty, the Gateway Arch, and the Liberty Bell accompanying the annual Gingerbread House residing in the State Dining Room.

This year’s official tree, always a highlight of the season, is an 18-foot tall Douglas fir hailing from Mahantongo Valley Farms in Pitman, Pennsylvania. It was grown by Larry Snyder and arrived just before Thanksgiving on a horse-drawn carriage outside the North Portico.

Throughout the month of December, the White House will play host to hundreds of guests, from administration staffers and Secret Service personnel to Gold Star families and military service members. Members of the public are also free to tour this year’s decorations by reaching out to their corresponding congressional representative.