New York-Based Facial Bar Heyday Will Open Two DC-Area Locations Next Year

The facial bar Heyday Skincare will open its first DC-area location this spring at Bethesda Row. Founded in 2015, the group has existing locations in New York, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia. In addition to the Bethesda location, it plans to open another site in DC proper later in 2020. The exact location for the DC facial bar has not been announced.

Heyday was founded to make skincare more accessible by providing a streamlined, quick service. Instead of going to a spa, where you’d spend several hours and shell out a significant sum of money, you can pop into the facial bar for a speedy appointment.

This isn’t the first facial bar to open in the area—Silver Mirror Facial Bar, which launched in Dupont Circle earlier this year, is built on a similar model.

At Heyday, you’ll find just three facials—a 30-minute option for $65, 50 minutes for $95, and 75 minutes for $140—and each comes with a skin analysis. Extra treatments such as peels, light therapy, or microdermabrasion are available for an extra $35. If you’re someone who gets frequent facials, you can purchase a monthly Heyday membership starting at $76 a month.

The locations will also sell skincare products from lines like Supergoop or Ursa Major. While designs for its Washington locations have not yet been released, if these Heydays are anything like the New York locations, customers can expect mid-century modern touches, warm wood, and Turkish towels covering the treatment chairs.

Heyday Skincare; 4922 Elm St., Bethesda

