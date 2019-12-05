Four You’d-Never-Know-They-Were-Local Businesses That Have Made It Big



It started in 1999 when three former Harvard classmates launched a website that allowed customers to design their own T-shirts. Now the company has more than 1,700 employees (or “Inkers”), and its custom apparel goes way beyond tees. Although actual production has moved out of the area, the headquarters remains in Fairfax.



The bottled-iced-tea company that started in cofounder Seth Goldman’s Bethesda kitchen in 1998 is now a Coca-Cola–owned global company with more than $222 million in sales—though still headquartered in Bethesda.



Ayeshah Abuelhiga launched her biscuit company with dreams of opening a permanent restaurant. Demand outgrew her aspirations—in addition to a Shaw diner, she operates a Nashville factory that supplies frozen biscuits to 4,300 stores nationwide, making Mason Dixie the fastest-growing frozen-bread company in the US.



These eco-friendly, vegan nail glosses were the brainchild of Kitiya Mischo King, a chemistry major and cosmetologist who grew concerned about the ingredients in standard polish during her first pregnancy. The line caught the eye of Macy’s, which started stocking it in May.

