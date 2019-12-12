8 Spirits Distilled Around DC That Deserve a Place on Your Bar Cart



Washington’s booming booze scene, like so much else in the city, is decidedly international—whether the distillers are travelers bringing flavors from afar or immigrants replicating sips of home.

Husband and wife Taka and Lynn Amano opened the only shochu distillery in America, to bring the flavor of Taka’s native Japan stateside. The clear, unfiltered spirit has hints of barley and is as versatile as vodka. $25.

NASA rocket scientist turned distiller Peter Ahlf was inspired by 19th-century French absinthe recipes, made with homegrown herbs and lo-cal wormwoods as well as European anise seed and fennel. $31.99.

Distiller John Uselton’s gin/aquavit hybrid is designed for cool-weather drinking, melding American gin and Scandinavian aquavit botanicals (dill, caraway, anise), all aged in apple-brandy barrels. $42.

A staple for any tiki bar, Lukas B. Smith’s complex rum-based liqueur incorporates Jamaican allspice along-side cloves, peppercorns, and dry-fermented lime. $35.

For his new rum distillery at the Wharf, veteran barman Todd Thrasher looked to Guyanese rums—generally richer and oakier—for this adaptable white variety. $28.

After two decades in the US Army, Captain Itsara Ounnarath, a first-generation Lao American, retired to launch a distillery with a family moonshine recipe—adapted to American tastes as an oak-barrel-aged, rice-based whiskey. $42.

Taking cues from aromatized wines in Italy and Spain, this blush vermouth—bright with Seville oranges and redolent of baking spices and sage—is as good in a spritz as it is in a Manhattan. $31.99.

At his distillery and bar in Ivy City, Francesco Amodeo revives family recipes from his native Amalfi Coast—such as this smooth, herbaceous liqueur distilled with 30 botanicals and aged for a year in Italian red-wine barrels. $44.50.

This article appears in the December 2019 issue of Washingtonian.

