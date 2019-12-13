Shopping

10 Groovy Gifts That Show DC Pride

White House magnets? Touristy T-shirts? Just say no. The freshest crop of Washington swag is more sophisticated—and most is locally made.

Written by
and
| Photographed by Jeff Elkins | Published on
Made in DC 2019

About Made in DC 2019

This article is a part of Washingtonian’s Made in DC feature. Local artisans are creating bourbon and beauty products, handbags and hot sauce, clothing and jewelry. We found the coolest things being made here right now.

1. Neighborhood Maps

Torie Partridge is mapping 130-plus area neighborhoods, for wall art (from $30) and greeting cards ($5).

2. Bottle Opener

Stick the Nimble Barber’s magnetic DC-pride opener on your fridge for that next cold Three Stars beer; $35.

3. “District Seal” hoodie

Brothers JC and Jeff Smith’s tanks, tees, and hoodies rep the “51st state” in style; $50.

4. Key Chains

Chris Bergman’s DC-flag-inspired key rings come in more than ten color combos; $18.

5. Candy Bars

Fleurir Chocolates makes prettily packaged bars inspired by Alexandria, Georgetown, Virginia, and DC (this one studded with cherries); $5.50.

6. Tea Towels

Supon Phornirunlit’s “Capital City” home-decor collection includes cotton towels that brighten up any kitchen; $14.

7. Baby Bib

The District flag gets an adorable makeover; $18.

8. Wall Hanging

Make a rustic-chic statement with Nimble Barber Quinn Franklin’s hand-hewn design; $48 at etsy.com.

9. Cutting Board and Coasters

Adam Godet crafts striking DC-shaped cutting boards ($145) as well as coasters ($22) decorated with stars and bars.

10. Cat Sticker

The Fancy Seeing You Here sticker is full of DC cattitude; $5.

This article appears in the December 2019 issue of Washingtonian.

Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

Hayley Garrison Phillips
Assistant Editor

Hayley is an Associate Editor at Washingtonian Weddings. Previously she was the the Style Editor at The Local Palate, a Southern food culture magazine based out of Charleston, South Carolina. You can follow her on instagram @wandertaste.

