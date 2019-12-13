10 Groovy Gifts That Show DC Pride



About Made in DC 2019 This article is a part of Washingtonian’s Made in DC feature. Local artisans are creating bourbon and beauty products, handbags and hot sauce, clothing and jewelry. We found the coolest things being made here right now. More from Made in DC 2019



Torie Partridge is mapping 130-plus area neighborhoods, for wall art (from $30) and greeting cards ($5).

Stick the Nimble Barber’s magnetic DC-pride opener on your fridge for that next cold Three Stars beer; $35.

Brothers JC and Jeff Smith’s tanks, tees, and hoodies rep the “51st state” in style; $50.

Chris Bergman’s DC-flag-inspired key rings come in more than ten color combos; $18.

Fleurir Chocolates makes prettily packaged bars inspired by Alexandria, Georgetown, Virginia, and DC (this one studded with cherries); $5.50.

Supon Phornirunlit’s “Capital City” home-decor collection includes cotton towels that brighten up any kitchen; $14.

The District flag gets an adorable makeover; $18.

Make a rustic-chic statement with Nimble Barber Quinn Franklin’s hand-hewn design; $48 at etsy.com.

Adam Godet crafts striking DC-shaped cutting boards ($145) as well as coasters ($22) decorated with stars and bars.

The Fancy Seeing You Here sticker is full of DC cattitude; $5.

This article appears in the December 2019 issue of Washingtonian.

