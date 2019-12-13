10 Groovy Gifts That Show DC Pride

About Made in DC 2019
This article is a part of Washingtonian’s Made in DC feature. Local artisans are creating bourbon and beauty products, handbags and hot sauce, clothing and jewelry. We found the coolest things being made here right now.
1. Neighborhood Maps
Torie Partridge is mapping 130-plus area neighborhoods, for wall art (from $30) and greeting cards ($5).
2. Bottle Opener
Stick the Nimble Barber’s magnetic DC-pride opener on your fridge for that next cold Three Stars beer; $35.
3. “District Seal” hoodie
Brothers JC and Jeff Smith’s tanks, tees, and hoodies rep the “51st state” in style; $50.
4. Key Chains
Chris Bergman’s DC-flag-inspired key rings come in more than ten color combos; $18.
5. Candy Bars
Fleurir Chocolates makes prettily packaged bars inspired by Alexandria, Georgetown, Virginia, and DC (this one studded with cherries); $5.50.
6. Tea Towels
Supon Phornirunlit’s “Capital City” home-decor collection includes cotton towels that brighten up any kitchen; $14.
7. Baby Bib
The District flag gets an adorable makeover; $18.
8. Wall Hanging
Make a rustic-chic statement with Nimble Barber Quinn Franklin’s hand-hewn design; $48 at etsy.com.
9. Cutting Board and Coasters
Adam Godet crafts striking DC-shaped cutting boards ($145) as well as coasters ($22) decorated with stars and bars.
10. Cat Sticker
The Fancy Seeing You Here sticker is full of DC cattitude; $5.
This article appears in the December 2019 issue of Washingtonian.