Pineapple & Pearls Is Lowering Its Dining Room Prices in January

Pineapple & Pearls is experimenting with a la carte wines in January. Photograph by Scott Suchman

Chef Aaron Silverman’s ventures don’t participate in Winter Restaurant Week, but those looking to try Pineapple & Pearls at a discounted rate can do so in January. On select Wednesdays, the luxe Capitol Hill tasting room will offer a reservation-only “choose your own adventure” menu for $225, which includes the regular welcome drink, multi-course meal, tax, and service fee without the alcohol pairings. Usually, that same menu with non-alcoholic pairings costs $300; the menu with regular pairings is $325.   

Per the theme, guests can opt for a la carte beverages that range from a $15 glass of wine to a splurge-worthy $150 pour (the full pairing is also available). Bottle prices start at $60 and can skyrocket into the $1000s. Oenophiles will find cult wines from produces like Frank Cornelissen, Clos Rougeard, Giuseppe Quintarelli, and many more.

While the option is currently only available for three dates in January (January 8, 15, and 22) Silverman says he may expand a la carte beverage service if customers like it—similar to the way Rose’s Luxury now takes same-day reservations, a policy that was implemented after customer feedback. 

“The whole idea is to make people happy,” says Silverman.

Another choice available every night: the five-course bar menu, priced at $150 (drinks not included).

Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

