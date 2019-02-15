100 Very Best Restaurants: #6 – Pineapple and Pearls
Masa snacks at Pineapple and Pearls. Photograph by Scott Suchman.
Tasting menus can sometimes feel as solemn as Sunday Mass. Aaron Silverman’s Barracks Row hideaway is just the opposite, unfussy and fun. Your ticket price—$325, drinks, tax, and tip included—gets you nine or so courses that wander around the globe. Some, such as a blood-sausage-topped toasted-rice custard that tastes like a cross between Thai larb and crème caramel, are mindblowingly creative (drink pairing: smoky Märzen beer spritzed with sherry from a grandmotherly perfume bottle). Others are more by the book but still manage to surprise and wow, whether a duo of black and white mole sauces with warm tortillas—plated on gilded china—or poached turbot fin over a glorious distillation of English peas. Throw in warm, kind service and a funked-up soundtrack and the result feels like a party you never want to leave. Very expensive.
