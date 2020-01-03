Want to know the latest wedding news that everyone is talking about in the DMV area? From the International Spy Museum’s new L’Enfant Plaza location to several up-and-coming Smithsonian venues, here’s the scoop on what’s new in the Washingtonian wedding world and beyond.

New DC-Area Wedding Venues

International Spy Museum

Up to 700 guests can take in panoramic views of DC at the Spy Museum’s new L’Enfant Plaza location. Before officially opening its doors in mid-May, the museum welcomed evening and dinner events to its party space, which offers the option of combining the seventh floor and rooftop patio into a single venue.700 L’Enfant Plaza, SW;202-393-7798; Learn more about International Spy Museum here.

Dacha Loft

Dacha Beer Garden has added to its success with Dacha Loft, an adjacent 600-foot space in Shaw. The intimate spot first opened its doors for a dinner series back in 2016, but now you can seat up to 35 guests at this trendy new events venue. 1600 Seventh St., NW; 202-350-9888; Learn more about Dacha Loft here.

Sweeney Barn

Charming original architecture and a stylish renovation make this dreamy Northern Virginia dairy barn from 1939 an inviting venue. Sweeney Barn offers rustic indoor and outdoor ceremony spaces as well as an upper balcony with seating for up to 216 guests. 9310 Discovery Blvd., Manassas; 703-282-3033; Learn more about Sweeney Barn here.

AutoShop

The reinvented auto body repair shop welcomed its first wedding in the summer of 2018. Up to 150 seated guests can experience the AutoShop’s sleek, industrial vibe just steps away from Union Market. For a peek at the space, check out our gown feature, shot on location at the venue. 416 Morse St., NE;301-347-3998; Learn more about AutoShop here.

Conrad Washington

The luxe international hotel brand has finally arrived in the District, offering event spaces for every wedding style. Welcome guests in the hotel’s wraparound gallery that overlooks CityCenterDC, and later celebrate in one of the Conrad’s two ballrooms with soaring 17-foot floor-to-ceiling windows or on the rooftop terrace with views of the Capitol. The Grand Ballroom, at 7,000 square feet, will seat 620 for dinner. 950 New York Ave., NW; 202-844-5900; Learn more about Conrad Washington here.

New Smithsonian Wedding Venues

The Smithsonian is offering some exciting wedding news for history loving couples! While we have a full guide that covers everything you need to know about the different spaces, here’s a short list of the museums, galleries, and other spaces that are now available for Smithsonian weddings.

Smithsonian American Art Museum & National Portrait Gallery

Events spaces inside this National Historic Landmark building adorned with notable portraits and treasures include the Kogod Courtyard (above), which can seat 850. Eighth and F sts., NW;202-633-7980; Learn more about Smithsonian American Art Museum & National Portrait Gallery here.

Anacostia Community Museum

Located east of the Anacostia River in historic Fort Stanton Park, the museum, with sweeping views of the District, offers event spaces indoors and out. 1901 Fort Pl., SE; 202-633-4820; Learn more about Anacostia Community Museum here.

Arts and Industries Building

Celebrate on the Mall with up to 1,200 guests among the Victorian-era facility’s four spacious halls, the central rotunda, and the adjacent formal Enid A. Haupt Garden. 900 Jefferson Dr., SW; 202-633-2020; Learn more about Arts and Industries Building here.

Freer and Sackler Galleries

This shared gallery space with an underground connection combines classic Italian Renaissance decor and modern granite details. Freer, Jefferson Dr. at 12th St., SW; Sackler, 1050 Independence Ave., SW; 202-633-1000; Learn more about Freer and Sackler Galleries here.

Hirshhorn Museum & Sculpture Garden

Known for its circular shape, this DC landmark features modern and contemporary art installations. Up to 1,000 guests can take in views of the Mall as well as gallery exhibits. Independence Ave. and Seventh St., SW; 212-633-1000; hirshhorn.si.edu.

National Air and Space Museum

Your big day will take flight in one of the museum’s three event spaces on the Mall, where up to 400 guests can dine among the artifacts. The Virginia campus, the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, offers six event spaces on three levels and seats up to 800 guests. Independence Ave. at Sixth St., SW; 14390 Air and Space Museum Pkwy., Chantilly;202-633-2340; Learn more about National Air and Space Museum here.

National Museum of African Art

This museum’s collection pays homage to the diversity and beauty of African art and culture. The Pavilion seats up to 120 guests. 950 Independence Ave., SW; 202-633-4649; Learn more about National Museum of African Art here.

National Museum of American History

Displaying over three centuries of the country’s history, this museum along the Mall offers a rooftop terrace, available for weddings with up to 300 guests. Constitution Ave. between 12th and 14th sts., NW; 202-633-3306; Learn more about National Museum of American History here.

National Museum of the American Indian

The golden limestone-clad museum represents 12,000 years of Native culture. Its Potomac Atrium is a four-story, 100-foot-round hall for seated dinners for up to 350 guests. Fourth St. and Independence Ave., SW; 202-633-7020; Learn more about National Museum of the American here.

National Museum of Natural History

Designed in the lavish Beaux Arts style, its four-story rotunda is open for events, Henry the stuffed elephant included. Other spaces include the Ocean Hall and the newly renovated Fossil Hall. 10th St. and Constitution Ave., NW; 202-633-1650; Learn more about National Museum of Natural here.

National Postal Museum

Seal it with a kiss in the museum’s Historic Lobby, which features marble floors, a timeless rosette ceiling, and classical columns. Seating capacity is 350 guests. 2 Massachusetts Ave., NE;202-633-7910; Learn more about National Postal Museum here.

National Zoo

Say “I do” at the National Zoo surrounded by wildlife animals and more. Choose from 12 event spaces including the Small Mammal House and the Amazonia Science Gallery for your special day. 3001 Connecticut Ave., NW; 202-633-3045; Learn more about the National Zoo here.

Renwick Gallery

Once known as “the American Louvre,” the Renwick (below) features a 4,000-square-foot contemporary Grand Salon that can seat up to 350. 1661 Pennsylvania Ave., NW; 202-633-7980; Learn more about Renwick Gallery here.

Smithsonian Castle

This medieval-esque landmark on the Mall, adjacent to the Enid A. Haupt formal garden, is adorned with massive columns, grand halls, and ornate decor, and seats up to 150 guests. 1000 Jefferson Dr., SW; 202-633-2020; Learn more about Smithsonian Castle here.

Wedding News & Other Updates

Bouqs Company Partners with Monique Lhuillier

Online floral retailer the Bouqs Company has teamed up with designer Monique Lhuillier to offer a collection of stylish arrangements for weddings. Select from four palettes and then choose the seasonally inspired floral pieces that suit your event, from centerpieces to bouquets and corsages. Learn more about Bouqs Company’s Monique Lhuiller collection here.

The Marigold Bus & Booth

Conjure up peace and love with the Marigold Bus & Booth, an ultracool photo booth on wheels. The 1971 Volkswagen bus in retro orange rolls up with a supply of funky props including vintage hats, glasses, and party signs. Learn more about The Marigold Bus & Booth here.

Chesapeake Bay Beach Club Expansion

Celebrating 20 years of weddings and events, the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club has unveiled a venue expansion and renovation of its Garden Rooftop. Opened in 2006 as an outdoor event space, the rooftop now has a year-round design that includes 16-foot wood ceilings, retractable windows with waterfront views, and a stone gas fireplace. The room accommodates up to 80 seated guests. 500 Marina Club Rd., Stevensville, Md.; 410-604-1933; Learn more about Chesapeake Bay Beach Club here.

