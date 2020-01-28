February 2020: 100 Very Best Restaurants

This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions. Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below. Buy a Single Issue

100 Very Best Restaurants

We visited more than 300 places to bring you this ranked list of the 100 tables you should seek out above the rest. Plus—meet the ten chefs who will change the way we eat in the next decade. By Ann Limpert, Anna Spiegel, Jessica Sidman, and Cynthia Hacinli.

FEATURES

The New Field Guide to Dating in DC

Dispatches, horror stories, and advice from the front lines of Washington’s super-weird, hyper-polarized 2020 dating scene. By Mimi Montgomery.

“I’m a Billionaire. My Family’s Got This Huge Company. Trust Me.”

Todd Hitt swaggered around business and philanthropic circles, trading off his famous last name to convince investors he was a private-equity and real-estate big shot. How a local society scion pulled off a years-long con. By Marisa M. Kashino.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Bud Krogh Knows: The Nixon felon’s story is becoming an HBO series. He hopes DC gets the message. By Rosa Cartagena.

Eyes of the Storm: The frenzied world of Trump-era news photographers. By Nathan Diller.

Need Help with a PR Disaster?: Some expert advice from one of DC’s top crisis-management pros. By Anna Spiegel.

Scoop Dreams: Before going bust, Trickling Springs ice cream had a cult following. What’s next for the duo behind their DC shops? By Daniella Byck.

One Ride, 91 Stations: The Metro Challenge involves traveling to every stop on the Metro in a single outing. We decided to give it a shot. By Jane Recker.

The 19 performances, exhibits, and other events that are worth your time this month.

IQ

Interview: Meet the Post’s head obituary writer. Interview by Andrew Beaujon.

Cityscape: Hany Hassan may be America’s least-conspicuous elite architect. By Marisa M. Kashino.

LIFE, HEALTH & TRAVEL

How I Found Out I Had Cancer: Five survivors share their experiences—including the first inklings something wasn’t right and how they stayed mentally healthy. As told to Mimi Montgomery.

Top Cancer Docs: Washington’s most-recommended oncologists.

Summer Camps: How STEM camps became cool—with ten options, from intense to not so intense. By Grace E. Cutler.

HOME

The Weekend Home, Now: Things to know if you’re considering a second place—or just dreaming of one. By Michelle Brunner.

The Briefing: Hyattsville and College Park: Vibrant stops on the Route 1 corridor, plus what’s new. By Alison Beckwith.

Off the Market: The month’s luxury home sales.

FIRST PERSON

Toddler Tasting Menu: I’m a food critic. My kid’s a picky eater. And not in the good way. By Ann Limpert.