A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation—plus one person we definitely would not.

Brandon Skall DC Brau’s CEO will have an easier time doubling down on local sales thanks to a recent funding round.

Jurnee Farrell A senior at Howard, this volleyball player skipped her final tournament to make a lifesaving stem-cell donation.

Jay Raymond The Space Force chief also has to develop uniforms and an anthem for the newest US military branch.

Jennifer Wexton The NoVa Democrat is working to replace the statue of Robert E. Lee below the US Capitol Rotunda.

Meroe Park She spent 27 years at the CIA—an unusual résumé for her new job as number two at the Smithsonian.

Disinvited!

Johnny Depp The star is one of several high-profile out-of-towners using Virginia courts for libel suits that might fizzle back home.

