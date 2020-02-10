Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: February 10-17

Tuesday

Get your strength training on with a free Shred class at the Gallery Place Vida Fitness. Be ready to go at 6:15 PM.

601 F St. NW

Wednesday

You’ve probably heard of a polar bear plunge, but a polar bear run? Join Potomac River Running and Altra for a four-mile run wearing…your summer workout gear. (Did we mention it’s February?) The runner wearing the least amount of layers will win a swag bag. And, yes, there will be hot chocolate post-workout.

919 F Street NW

Thursday

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Outdoor Voices will host a yoga flow set to R&B love songs. Bring your boo or your favorite Valentine’s buddy, plus a mat—class kicks off at 6:30 PM.

3025 M St. NW

Sunday

The athleisure boutique Summit to Soul will host a 9 AM workout with the owner of the fitness studio 202strong. You’ll run three miles from the store to the Capitol and back, after which you’ll do a 15-minute strength circuit.

727 Eighth St. SE

Monday

In honor of Black History Month, today’s HIIT and Run workout hosted by DC Run Crew will take you through some sites integral to DC’s own African-American history. Meet at the U Street Nuboxx at 7 PM for the guided run.

1449 U St. NW

