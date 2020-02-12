100 Very Best Restaurants: #25 – Emilie’s

About Emilie’s Cost: cuisines Modern American Location(s) 1101 Pennsylvania Ave SE

Washington, DC 20003 Good For Good for Large Groups

Over cacio e pepe? We don’t blame you. Unless you’re talking about the cheeseless riff Kevin Tien has created at this sophisticated new follow-up to Himitsu. It’s a little Japanese (miso butter gives it its earthiness), a little Italian, and a lot innovative, like most of Tien’s startlingly good cooking. Right now, the biggest hits ping all over the globe: a Southern-picnic dip of mascarpone and pepper jelly (get it with a heel of beautiful sourdough); a plate of classic ricotta cavatelli with a not-so-classic, paprika-rich sauce; a shareable platter of Vietnamese caramel pork; and a gorgeously plat-ed molten cake oozing with Norwegian gjetost cheese. Expensive.