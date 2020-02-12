  • Trending Now in Food
100 Very Best Restaurants: #41 – Marcel’s

Prosciutto wrapped monkfish stuffed with truffles, white bean puree, chive beurre blanc

French
2401 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
100 Very Best 2020

At almost 21 years old, Robert Wiedmaier’s French spot feels a world away from 2020 dining culture. When was the last time you saw a foot-tall chef’s toque? Or a cloche? Still, jovial servers keep the quietly plush room from feeling stuffy, and—copious amounts of butter aside—the food is hardly stuck in the past. Think of this as a flexible tasting menu: You choose either four, five, or six courses. Even if dishes such as a cognac-scented lobster timbale skew rich, we recommend making room for a cheese plate. Very expensive.

