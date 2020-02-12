  • Trending Now in Food
100 Very Best Restaurants: #69 – Punjab Grill

Cost:

Written by | Published on
Golgappas and burrata

About Punjab Grill

Cost:

cuisines
Indian
Location(s)
427 11th St NW
Washington, DC 20004

Opulence is the word at this Indian dining room tricked out with massive stone carvings, a mother-of-pearl-inlaid bar, and shimmering textiles. You see it on the artful plates, too. (Yes, that’s gold leaf on your lamb shank.) Dashes of ginger and avocado make the kitchen’s tuna tartare taste relevant. Tiger prawns are arrayed around dabs of coconutty moilee sauce and tomato jam. The sleeper of the menu, though, is a panko-dusted jackfruit dumpling with tomato-cashew sauce for dipping. Get an order of naan and have at it. Very expensive.

