100 Very Best Restaurants: #75 – Urban Butcher

About Urban Butcher
Some of the hardest-working servers around can be found at Raynold Mendizábal’s un-stuffy steakhouse. It’s a place where everything from your Negroni to your plate of nutty Ossabaw ham to your tiramisu will be assembled tableside. It’s also where you can find some of our favorite cuts of beef, including a slab of pastrami with housemade mustard or a 60-day dry-aged rib eye (most places stop at 28). Then there are the salt-packed options—a buttery tenderloin and the picanha, a deeply savory Brazilian-style steak that’s strewn with lemon and rosemary. Expensive.