100 Very Best Restaurants: #75 – Urban Butcher

About Urban Butcher cuisines American Location(s) 8226 Georgia Ave

Silver Spring, MD 20910 Awards 100 Very Best 2020

Some of the hardest-working servers around can be found at Raynold Mendizábal’s un-stuffy steakhouse. It’s a place where every­thing from your Negroni to your plate of nutty Ossabaw ham to your tiramisu will be assembled tableside. It’s also where you can find some of our favorite cuts of beef, including a slab of pastrami with housemade mustard or a 60-day dry-aged rib eye (most places stop at 28). Then there are the salt-packed options—a buttery tenderloin and the picanha, a deeply savory Brazilian-style steak that’s strewn with lemon and rosemary. Expensive.