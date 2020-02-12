  • Trending Now in Food
100 Very Best Restaurants: #75 – Urban Butcher

Written by | Published on
Photograph courtesy of Urban Butcher.

About Urban Butcher

cuisines
American
Location(s)
8226 Georgia Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Awards
100 Very Best 2020

Some of the hardest-working servers around can be found at Raynold Mendizábal’s un-stuffy steakhouse. It’s a place where every­thing from your Negroni to your plate of nutty Ossabaw ham to your tiramisu will be assembled tableside. It’s also where you can find some of our favorite cuts of beef, including a slab of pastrami with housemade mustard or a 60-day dry-aged rib eye (most places stop at 28). Then there are the salt-packed options—a buttery tenderloin and the picanha, a deeply savory Brazilian-style steak that’s strewn with lemon and rosemary. Expensive.

