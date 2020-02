About Rice Paper cuisines Vietnamese Location(s) 6775 Wilson Blvd

Falls Church, VA 22044 Awards 100 Very Best 2020

We could spend the whole day eating at the Vietnamese-restaurant-packed Eden Center. But if you have just one meal, Mai Lam and Phuong Ho’s ever-crowded eatery is our bet. We happily feasted on lacy autumn rolls; charred squid salad; fat-rice-noodle soup; and platters heaped with grilled meats and herbs for DIY rice-paper wraps. Inexpensive.