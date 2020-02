Ramen is ancient history at David Chang’s DC outpost, but we’re not shedding any tears. We’re too busy scooping salted-chili pimiento cheese with chicharrónes and pondering seconds of kimchee potato salad. The label-defying menu ricochets around the world. Among the highlights: spiced chicken with chicken-fat rice and yogurt, as well as a stunner of an iceberg salad. Expensive.

