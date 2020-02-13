8 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Spend the evening with Washington Post food and dining editor Joe Yonan as he demos recipes inspired by his new cookbook, Cool Beans. The three-course tasting starts at 7 PM on Thursday in Arlington and includes garlicky beans-on-toast, a roasted beet hummus bowl, and silky chocolate mousse. Tickets are $15.

It’s not just Valentine’s Day on Friday—it’s Valentine’s weekend. We have you covered, whether you’re looking for a super romantic dining spot, or want to go out with friends for a Galentine’s Day celebration. Or take a pro tip and go out for Valentine’s lunch or brunch instead.

The Precious One, aka the local IPA that started a lawsuit against the federal government in 2019, has returned. In celebration, the beer’s maker, Atlas Brew Works, will host a tap-takeover at City Tap House in Penn Quarter on Friday starting at 5 PM. And since it’s Valentine’s Day, excavate your ex’s clothes and donate them in exchange for a free happy hour beverage.

Wunder Garten’s annual Après Ski pop-up continues this weekend with a complimentary whiskey tasting on Friday from 6 PM to 8 PM. Cozy up with warm cocktails, s’mores, live music, and Alpine chic décor.

It’s not Halloween, but this haunted dinner experience includes a four-course meal with local wines and a PG-13 tour of Leesburg’s spooky Carlheim Manor on Saturday at 6 PM. After a meal of scallops, pear-and-peppercorn sorbet, filet mignon, and a surprise chocolate dessert, a shuttle will escort brave guests to the manor. Tickets are $110.

Wharf rooftop bar 12 Stories is hosting a self-care pamper-fest on Sunday. Set against the backdrop of the DC cityscape, a flow yoga class at 11 AM will prime the body and soul for the cocktail social hour to follow. After light bites, Kita Love will lead a self-love candle-making and body scrub course. Tickets are $20.

Will Wyatt of the arty and hip New York bar Mister Paradise is taking over DC’s Service Bar on Sunday from 5 to 11 PM. While this is one night only, the glam and playfulness of Mister Paradise’s cocktails like the mezcal-infused Party Lobster will feel right at home in the lively digs. Admission is free and drinks are priced a la carte.

Feast on tea, sake, onigiri rice balls, and other Toki Underground goodies while learning the Japanese art of floral design. Lily Cox, one of the founders of the trendy floral shop, Rewild. will guide guest through ikebana. The bouquet styling begins at the H Street ramen shop on Sunday at noon. Tickets are $79 and include munchies, drinks, and a vase.

And heading into next week…

On Tuesday at 11 AM, local farmer Wesley Cornell of Blueberry Farms will lead an interactive workshop on apple tree grafting in Mount Pleasant. After a handy session working with heirloom applewood, grafters will gather for a potluck lunch. Leave with an apple tree ready to plant, just in time for spring. Tickets are $50.

Immigrant Food is debuting their Wine Wednesdays at 6 PM. In honor of Black History Month there’ll be a complimentary Ethiopian coffee ceremony. Howard University professor and author, Niambi Carter, is just one of the featured speakers who will facilitate a conversation about immigration. The event is free, but register here.

For the Nordic enthusiasts and writing savants, Cookology in Arlington is hosting a wintry writing workshop complete with a Scandinavian cooking demo on Wednesday. Fuel your mind with grub running the gamut from a glass of Glögg to lingonberry jam pancakes. Tickets are $45.

