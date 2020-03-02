MONDAY, MARCH 2

BOOKS Hear the Clintons’ former medical advisor, Dr. Mark Hyman, talk about food at Sixth & I. In his new book, Food Fix: How to Save Our Health, Our Economy, Our Communities, and Our Planet—One Bite at a Time, Hyman writes that what we eat has an impact on the planet and global economy, arguing that different food choices can influence climate change, boost economies, and alter the prevalence of chronic diseases. Hyman will be in conversation with Congressman Tim Ryan, and a book signing will follow. $22 (ticket only) or $35 (ticket and book), 7 PM.

DRINKS Oyamel’s annual Tequila Mezcal Festival kicks off with a special party featuring specialty cocktails and spirit-tasting stations. Try these spirits from Mexico while sampling Oyamel dishes. Must be 21+. $65, 6 PM. (The festival features several other special events this month).

TUESDAY, MARCH 3

BIKES Have you ever wanted to ride your bike underground? Head to the 201 12th Street S Public Parking Garage in Crystal City for the Crosshairs Garage Races every Tuesday in March. Sign up for the racing group you prefer (beginner, women, experienced); points each week will accrue to help crown the series winner, who will receive the “Petty Cup” (named after Joseph Petty, the event’s creator). Friends and fans can spectate while enjoying treats from the pop-up bar. Tuesdays through March 31. $20 to compete, 5:15 PM (racing starts at 6:15 PM).

THEATER The musical Bandstand follows veterans returning home after World War II. Struggling to fit back into the lives and society they left behind, the group puts together a band for a national competition, using the power of music to heal. Bandstand runs at the National Theatre through March 8. Recommended for ages 13 and up. $54-$114.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4

FILM Check out independent films from documentaries to animations to feature films and more at the 21st DC Independent Film Festival. First, see a documentary about the music of New Orleans, Up From the Streets (3/4 at the Lincoln Theatre); later screenings include a documentary about twin photojournalists Tom and Frank Hoy (The Hoy Boys, 3/6 at the Carnegie Institution for Science) and a Venezuelan drama about an assassin who poses as a flamenco dancer to get close to her target (The Dance, 3/6 at the Carnegie Institution for Science). All of the films screened will be DC premieres; several screenings will also feature Q&As or discussions afterwards. Through March 8. $55-$145 for a full festival pass or $9-$17 for individual screenings.

THEATER Playwright Antoinette Nwandu’s play Pass Over combines Waiting for Godot with the Exodus saga, as two friends dream of a better world from the comfort of their street corner. The play delves into the forces of racism that landed the two men into this position in their lives. See Pass Over at Studio Theatre through April 12; Studio is also taking the show on the road with free readings throughout the community. $20-$90.