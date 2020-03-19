Shopping

Sweatpants That Aren’t Sloppy: How to Quarantine Without Hating Yourself

Call it the new business casual.

Written by
| Published on
Zella Rudi Moto Jogger Pants, currently 25% off at Nordstrom, can be shipped free to your quarantine.
Coronavirus 2020

About Coronavirus 2020

Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.

On day two of my social isolation—or was it day three, or four? Who the hell knows anymore?—I tried wearing jeans all day. I thought maybe it’d help me feel happier and more like myself. Instead, I just felt sad and uncomfortable. This is no time for zippers.

I’ve since devised a system, wherein some of my sweatpants are designated for nighttime use only, while other, nicer pairs are for “the office”—a.k.a. the dining room table-turned-coworking space that my husband and I now share.

However, having not adequately prepared for such a sweatpants-forward working environment, I sure wish I had more options. I wager you might, too. Herewith, 10 pairs of perfectly respectable, comfy pants in a range of price points, all of which can be shipped to your personal quarantine.

Heavy jersey garment dye casual pants, $40 at Los Angeles Apparel.
Skyline Pant II, $89 at Athleta.
Dylan Cropped Joggers, $68 at Anthropologie.
Unwind Cargo Pant, $108 at Alo Yoga.
Siro Draped Jogger, $118 at Lunya.
Allison Pant, $98 at Marine Layer.
Henley Knit Jumpsuit, $79.95 at Gap.
Plush-Knit Sleeveless Lounge Jumpsuit, $34.99 at Old Navy.
Zella Rudi Moto Jogger Pants, $36.75 at Nordstrom.
Classic Sweatpant,$78 at Reformation. (The matching zip-up is also $78.)

 

Keep Up on DC’s Latest Fashions with Our Shopping Newsletter

Fashion finds and deals, and the latest trends for you and your home.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Marisa M. Kashino
Senior Editor

Marisa M. Kashino joined Washingtonian in 2009 as a staff writer, and became a senior editor in 2014. She was previously a reporter for Legal Times and the National Law Journal. She has recently written about the decades-old slaying of a young mother in rural Virginia, and the brazen con of a local real-estate scion. Kashino lives in Northeast DC with her husband, two dogs, and two cats.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day